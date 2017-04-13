Angelina Jolie Getting Married? ‘Wealthy Brit’ Rumors Are False

Angelina Jolie is not getting married to a “wealthy Brit,” despite what reports have recently claimed. Rumors are buzzing that just seven months after her split from her husband Brad Pitt, the actress was already moving on to another serious relationship.

A wedding already?

Angelina Jolie is on the cover of the new InTouch Weekly with the title, “Getting Married Already!” and teases to reveal the real reason she left Brad Pitt. However, Gossip Cop debunked this report, and the claims are all false!

The tabloid reported that Jolie had not only moved on from her former husband but was planning on marrying another man! The so-called inside sources claimed that the man was a “wealthy, 40-something Brit” and a “philanthropist businessman.”

These insiders said that Angelina’s six children haven’t even met her new beau, but that a marriage was in the works.

The gossip tabloid added that Brad Pitt was allegedly “knocked for a loop” when he found out about Angelina’s supposed marriage plans but ultimately, he was not “surprised Angie is moving on.”

Jolie was allegedly trying to speed up her divorce process with Pitt so that she could “tie the knot as quickly as possible.”

Gossip Cop suggested that this mystery man sounded a lot like the “wealthy philanthropist” from a false story that Star published last fall. This supposed “billionaire” was the man Angelina Jolie allegedly cheating on Pitt with.

No third-party influence

Gossip Cop also confirmed that the report was false and that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt did not get divorced because of any third-party influence.

Reliable sources told the fact-checking site that these reports of Angelina’s supposed marriage are “beyond ridiculous.”

It was confirmed that the actress is not involved in any new romantic relationship. The trustworthy insider said that they believe these gossip tabloids are so keen to believing these unreliable sources because of Angelina’s history of moving on quickly after her last two marriages, Hollywood Life reported.

The actress’s first marriage was to Jonny Lee Miller, 44, in the spring of 1996. The two were divorced in February 1999.

After that, she moved on pretty quickly to actor Billy Bob Thornton, 61. The two were married by May of 2000. Jolie’s second marriage only lasted three years as well. The celebrity couple divorced in May 2003.

However, this time around, Jolie has six children to consider.

Not the first time fake reports were published

Back in February, InTouch Weekly published another false report about the couple, claiming that Brad Pitt had “won custody” of the couple’s six children as a part of a “secret settlement.”

Brad and Angelina are currently battling over the custody of Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

According to the Variety, Angelina is close to purchasing a $25 million mansion for her and her children following the divorce.

The actress placed an offer on a historic estate in Los Angeles’ Los Feliz neighborhood. The home is reportedly only a mile from Brad Pitt’s home.

The multimillion-dollar home is newly renovated and sits on 2.1 acres of land.

[Featured Image by Milos Bicanski/Stringer/Getty Images]