Kenya Moore Points To Kim Zolciak’s Hypocritical Comments: Slams ‘RHOA’ Star’s New Look

Kenya Moore may have gone to Sheree Whitfield’s housewarming party because she wanted to celebrate her friend’s new home, but she didn’t expect to get into a fight with former housewife, Kim Zolciak. The two had previously filmed The Real Housewives of Atlanta together and while there was no major issue between them after Kim left the show, it sounds like they had plenty to say to one another during Sheree’s party. While Kenya went after Kim’s finances as Kroy Biermann was no longer playing football, Zolciak kept saying that Moore was jealous of her because she had everything Moore wanted; a husband and children.

According to a new Bravo report, Kenya Moore is now opening up about Kim’s comments about her. Of course, Kenya has revealed that she does want a husband and she does want children, but that doesn’t mean she wants what Kim has. And to prove her point, Moore makes some low blows at her former co-stars.

“I’d been very fond of Kim and always kept in touch with her and had been one of her biggest fans. I was shocked when she was so rude to me. After all, had she not felt superior to this group of girls and left, she would know that the “house war” between me and Sheree was not that serious. We all watched Kim trash Kandi’s house, right? She talked about her neighborhood, her broken gate, her banisters and went on and on and on about what was wrong with Kandi’s house,” Kenya Moore explains, revealing that Zolciak is no better herself as she has slammed her co-star’s home a few years ago.

During that episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi had invited Zolciak to her new home, but when Kim drove off the highway, she revealed that she had locked the doors because she was concerned about the neighborhood Kandi had moved to.

As for Kenya Moore’s dreams and desires about having a husband and children, Moore agrees that Kim does have a point. However, she doesn’t want what Kim has, which is several children by several men. It seems like a low blow, but Kenya reveals that she wants a family with one man – and one man only.

“When she came for me, I had to first figure out if it was really Kim. Her own mother probably couldn’t pick her out of a line up now, so how could I be expected to? She kept making nasty comments about my appearance… This is the same woman who wants people to believe she hasn’t had any plastic surgery done to her face, but she can’t close her eyes when she blinks,” Kenya Moore explains to Bravo, revealing that she actually wants nothing that Kim has.

“No, I don’t want to be Kim. Yes, I would love to have children, but I’m not interested in having three baby daddies,” Kenya Moore writes in her blog.

Since Zolciak returned for the season finale of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, many have speculated that Kim would return to the show full-time next season. But Kim has her own spin-off show and it is possible that Bravo doesn’t want to offer her both shows. Maybe she has to choose and she has revealed that she loves filming Don’t Be Tardy. Maybe she doesn’t want to give up her own show.

What do you think of Kenya Moore’s comments about Kim Zolciak? Do you think Kim is being hypocritical about Kenya’s comments about the homes since she herself has been very critical of Kandi Burruss’ home a few years ago?

