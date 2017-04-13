Camille Grammer Relating To Dorit Kemsley: How New ‘RHOBH’ Star Is Making Mistakes

Camille Grammer decided not to continue with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after sharing her life on the show for a couple of seasons. During Camille’s first season of the show, she portrayed herself as a person who she was not. She came across as judgmental and acted as if she was better than everyone else. Grammer realized that she had acted way out of line when she returned for the second season of the show. But she had also gone through quite the transformation in her life, as she learned that her husband had cheated on her.

According to a new Bravo report, Camille Grammer is now revealing that she can relate to Dorit Kemsley, but not because she suspects that her husband is cheating on Dorit. Instead, she can relate to Dorit because of the way she’s talking to her co-stars and not listening as much. Kemsley has been accused of speaking too much and not listening. And Erika Girardi even told her co-star that she talks so much that she doesn’t add a lot of value with her words. And Camille can relate.

“Dorit talks a lot,” Camille Grammer tweeted during the first part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion special this week, adding, “I relate. That was my first season.”

My hair is naturally wavy. I need to embrace it. Unruly at times. We need to be kind to ourselves. society teaches us to be hypercritical unfortunately. No need for makeup on vacation. ????Hair cut by Katsumi Kasai A post shared by Camille Grammer (@therealcamille) on Apr 3, 2017 at 12:48am PDT

Kemsley has revealed that she didn’t try to start any drama with the ladies, but her words caused her to be in the middle of the drama. Grammer reveals that it is awesome when you are not a part of the drama, but you can quickly become the focus of attention if you come across as rude and arrogant.

“You kind of feel the safety of not being in the drama, but I wish that I did [the reunion], because I was involved in a lot of the conversations that didn’t make it on air,” Camille Grammer revealed to Bravo about her own role in the drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, adding, “I would have liked to be able to support any wrongdoing or who was being wrongly accused of doing something.”

Of course, Grammer knows a thing or two about speaking too much and not listening enough. Maybe if she had, she would have picked up on the cues that her marriage was in trouble. She got involved in a huge divorce, which included cheating, children, and millions of dollars. Camille opened up about her divorce to People, revealing that it was actually a friend who alerted her to his cheating and him ending their marriage.

Looking forward to LA fashion week. Love this dress by @malanbreton looking forward to a great show @mason.grammer @theimageguru A post shared by Camille Grammer (@therealcamille) on Mar 6, 2017 at 3:45pm PST

“This is my chance to tell my story and move on,” Camille Grammer told People about her divorce from Kelsey Grammer, adding, “Maybe it will be cathartic. Maybe this is part of my process.”

“In June I got a phone call from a mutual friend in New York who was upset by behavior of his that she’d seen. I asked, ‘Is he leaving me?’ and she said, ‘Yes.’ I called him but couldn’t get through, so I texted him and asked him to please call me. Nothing. An hour later, I texted him again and he wrote: ‘I don’t want to talk.’ I wrote, ‘We’ve been together for 14 years; I deserve an explanation.’ Finally, three hours later, he called me. He basically said, ‘I don’t want to be married anymore,'” Camille Grammer explained to People about her marriage.

What do you think of Camille Grammer’s comments about Dorit? Do you think she’s right about Kemsley talking too much and not listening enough?

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]