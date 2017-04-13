Universal Orlando Announces Incredible New ‘Holiday Entertainment’ For The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter

For nearly a decade, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter has amazed and thrilled all those who have visited the Universal Orlando Resort, but this holiday season, there will be much more. It was just announced that the Harry Potter areas in both Orlando theme parks would transform for the Christmas season to bring even more fun to those visiting Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure.

According to the Universal Orlando Blog, Christmas will not only be celebrated this year, but it is going to bring more magic than ever before. There will be festive garland decor, which will each have its own unique details as it adorns the shops, buildings, and everything else in the Wizarding World.

The best thing about all of this Christmas fun is that it is going to be spread into both parks at the Universal Orlando Resort. Not only will it decorate Hogsmeade and Hogwarts at Islands of Adventure, but it will be all around Diagon Alley in Universal Studios as well.

Throughout Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley, guests visiting Universal Orlando will be able to enjoy new holiday-themed food, drink, and entertainment. Look for the Frog Choir to bring about some festive Christmas songs that are just perfect for the season.

With so much to do already in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, these Christmas events will only make fans more excited. Hogsmeade always has a hint of snow as Harry Potter fans are aware, but being in Orlando, that is about all they’re ever going to get.

One of the greatest things to come out of this big announcement from Universal Orlando is the fact that the holidays will run for much longer this time around. Usually, all of the fun takes place throughout December, but this time, guests can enjoy all holiday experiences from Nov. 18, 2017, through Jan. 6, 2018.

The Orlando Sentinel is reporting that there is more Christmas fun coming later this year, and plenty will also take place outside of the Harry Potter areas at Universal Orlando. A brand new holiday parade called “Universal’s Holiday Parade Featuring Macy’s” will debut, and it is going to be bigger and better than before.

There will be new floats and balloons in the parade which will feature characters from Madagascar, Shrek, and Despicable Me. Here are a few other tidbits revealed on Thursday.

Grinchmas fun and festivities

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas concerts

Harry Potter holiday fun will be included with regular park admission

With no exact details on the new Christmas food and drink and holiday entertainment, that means there is so much more to come. Universal Orlando will provide updates over the coming months to let guests know more of what is in store for them later this year.

This move shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to theme park fans as Walt Disney World and Universal Studios already compete in the fall with Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Halloween Horror Nights respectively. Now, Christmas will see just as much competition with Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Disney and these brand new holiday festivities at Universal.

It may be April, but it is hard not to get excited for Christmas when seeing that light display on Hogwarts.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at the Universal Orlando Resort is going to get a brand new dose of magic this year when it celebrates Christmas in ways like never before. The new holiday parade featuring Macy’s is only the icing on the cake as guests will be able to celebrate the Christmas season for much longer as well. Everyone loves the summer and Halloween, but it is hard not to wish for Christmas to come soon with all of this excitement ahead of us.

[Featured Image by Universal Orlando]