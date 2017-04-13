Bella Thorne Has The Hots For Kristen Stewart– Stella Maxwell May Have a Problem With That

Bella Thorne is single and as the saying goes, she’s ready to mingle. According to her recent interview in Harper’s Bazaar, she’s got her sights set on a person in particular: Kristen Stewart.

“She seems like the raddest chick, I’d be so down” Thorne said, as she expressed her admiration for Kristen. Unfortunately for Bella, Kristen is off the market. The Twilight actress is currently dating Irish fashion model, Stella Maxwell.

Kristen Stewart wears matching outfit with Stella Maxwell on her 27th birthday https://t.co/0oS2sX9nUY pic.twitter.com/yGTLk2Ew6l — Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 13, 2017

Thorne added that even though she’s attracted to girls, she’s never been in a relationship with one.

“I’ve done other stuff with girls, but I really want to actually date a girl.” So—why not? “Maybe girls just don’t like me,” she said.

“I can’t tell if a girl is hitting on me or she just wants to be friends. And I don’t want to flirt with a girl if she thinks I’m just being her friend. What if I kiss a girl and she’s like ‘Oh, I’m just your friend dude, I can’t believe you just crossed that boundary.’ I’m confused on what they want from me.”

This is how I sleep at night…including the wig ????@harpersbazaarus #humpday A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Apr 12, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

Bella Thorne’s past relationships

Thorne has been romantically linked to quite a few Hollywood young A-Listers in the past, including Gregg Sulkin, Tyler Posey, and Charlie, Just Jared reports.

As Inquisitr previously reported, she once gave an unneccessary explanation on why she jumps from relationship to relationship. She just hates being single, Thorne told her fans on Twitter in March. It looks like Bella has been a serial monogamist for some time now as she was linked to Cody Simpson and Jake T. Austin during her run on Disney’s Shake It Up.

One of her longer relationships was with the aforementioned actor, Gregg Sulkin. Bella and Gregg dated for a year. According to E! Online, they both blamed their busy schedules for causing the split.

“Things just didn’t end up working the way we had hoped,” Bella would later tweet about the situation, “But I’ll always love the bub.”

I hate not being in a relationship. — bella thorne (@bellathorne) March 27, 2017

Thorne’s current relationship status: Single “as f***”

Thorne told Harper’s Bazaar that even though she hates not being in a relationship, that’s her status right now.

“I’m single as f***,” she said in the interview. “I could not be more single. This is the longest I’ve been super single.”

What’s more, it sounds like she could be fed up with the entire concept of dating.

“There are so many unwritten rules about dating which I don’t like,” Thorne continued. “I’d rather be super faithful and give my all to one person. I don’t like having my phone blown up by a bunch of different guys where I don’t really know where I stand with any of them. It sucks.”

But she still craves being with someone and it has everything to do with her not having close family.

“I don’t have much family, so if I’m in a relationship with somebody they kind of become my family in that way.”

When you match your bestie ❤️???? miss you already lex A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Apr 11, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

But relationship issues aside, Bella Thorne is making some moves in her career. Deadline reports that she will star in Broad Pictures’ Bad Influence. In the film, Bella Thorne will play a villain who lures the main character down a dark path. She’s the “bad influence” the title of the movie is about.

Thorne also just finished working on The Death and Life of John F. Donovan where she starred opposite Jessica Chastain and Kit Harington.

