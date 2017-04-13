Kim Zolciak To Hire Husband For Her Business? ‘RHOA’ Star Says Empire Is Growing

Kim Zolciak made an appearance on Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which was a huge surprise to some of the ladies on the show. While Sheree Whitfield knew that she would be stopping by to see her new house, some of the other ladies had no idea that Kim was even considering stopping by to congratulate Whitfield on her accomplishment. But during her visit, Kim was bombarded with comments from Kenya Moore about her financial situation. Apparently, Kenya is convinced that Kim and Kroy Biermann aren’t making any money now that Kroy isn’t playing in the NFL.

According to a new Bravo report, Kim Zolciak is now revealing that she actually loves having Kroy at home. Even though some people are convinced that they are struggling financially these days because Kroy isn’t playing football, Zolciak reveals that they are actually doing just fine. She loves having him at home because he helps out with the children and he has assisted with her business.

“I love it. I love him being home. He takes the kids to school in the morning and he’s a huge help with all of my business that I’ve started, and Kashmere [Collection] and bathing suits and shoes. He’s been a super big help with that. I can’t imagine not having him here the last year,” Kim Zolciak told Bravo recently, sharing that he has been helping out with both her business and with the children. “Definitely the kids listen to him better than they listen to me. I definitely enjoy him being home for sure. When he’s not home, the kids are like, ‘Hahaha, Mommy!’ I’m definitely not the disciplinarian.”

Kim launched Kashmere last year as a skincare line, but it sounds like her business empire has grown to include much more than that. She’s also designing bathing suits and shoes for her collection and Kroy is helping out with various things to make the business successful. Does this mean that Kroy will be hired by Kim if he isn’t signed by the NFL this year? Possibly, but Zolciak may want him to focus on the kids rather than her business.

“He definitely enjoys being home, but he loves football. That’s where his heart is. We’ll see what happens. The guy can do anything, seriously. He can sew, he can cook, he can make a wig. He can do anything, I’m serious,” Kim Zolciak pointed out, revealing that Kroy may still be eyeing a return to the NFL as soon as possible, sharing that he can do any job if he really wanted to. “If the toilet is broke, if my nail breaks, if Ariana’s bracket on her braces is popping out, he can do anything. I don’t think it’ll be very difficult for him to find his other niche or what have you. But I definitely am keeping him busy with Kashmere and what have you.”

It sounds like Biermann has the world at his hands and will be able to do anything he wants. And maybe he does want to become a stay-at-home dad until his children are all in school. And since Kim is working from home on her business, it is possible that these two could get more time together. But with his NFL background, Biermann could explore coaching or hosting as a career opportunity.

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]