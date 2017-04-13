‘Counting On’ Meets ‘Fixer Upper’: Duggar Daughters Support Chip And Joanna Gaines’ Businesses In Waco

The Duggar daughters packed it up and took a trip to see Chip and Joanna Gaines at their Magnolia Market at the Silos this week. Jessa (Duggar) Seewald shared pictures of the trip on Instagram, revealing that she went to Waco with her husband, Ben Seewald, as well as their two young sons. Also along for the ride were Counting On sisters Jana Duggar and Jinger Duggar. Does this mean that common religious beliefs trump having a network in common since the Duggars air on TLC and Fixer Upper is an HGTV show?

In one of the photos shared by Jessa, you can see her holding her oldest son Spurgeon while Jana holds her younger son Henry Wilberforce and a third woman, who is reportedly a friend of the Duggar daughters poses on the other side of a green car emblazoned with the Magnolia Market at the Silos emblem on the door. The Instagram photo is captioned, “Oh yes we did!”

Jessa posted another picture featuring the Duggar daughters plus their friend and Chip and Joanna Gaines standing in front of the Silos Baking Co. That picture was captioned, “Best day ever.”

It’s worth noting that during this trip to visit Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines that Jinger Duggar was pictured wearing a dress. The newly married Duggar daughter has been getting some heat for her recent pictures while wearing pants. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the Quiverfull following family forces their daughters to wear skirts and dresses as part of their modest dress mentality. It looks like Jinger has been pushing the limits with her preference for pants now that she and husband Jeremy Vuolo live in Laredo, Texas. However, during this trip where sisters Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and Jana Duggar were present, she was appropriately attired so as not to be dressed in a way that men might find provocative.

The Duggars aren’t the only conservative Christian family to face their fair share of criticism from viewers who don’t agree with their lifestyle. There are rumors that HGTV may be canceling the popular Fixer Upper due to outrage over Chip and Joanna Gaines’ homophobic views.

It was revealed in December 2016 that Chip and Joanna Gaines attend the Antioch Community Church in Waco. This is the same church where their pastor Jimmy Seibert preaches against same-sex marriage and supports conversion therapy according to the Huffington Post.

Naturally, those who love Fixer Upper and support Chip and Joanna Gaines called the uproar over their conservative Christian beliefs an anti-Christian witch hunt. However, even HGTV felt the need to make a statement to separate themselves from the newly controversial reality TV couple, stating that they do not discrimination in their programming. Their statement said, “We don’t discriminate against members of the LGBT community in any of our shows. HGTV is proud to have a crystal clear, consistent record of including people from all walks of life in its series.”

With the Duggars under constant fire for the misdeeds of Josh Duggar as well as another revelation about the reality TV fakery that has been going on, it has been suggested that the Duggar daughters’ visit to the Fixer Upper family businesses might be a publicity stunt. There have been strong rumors that Fixer Upper might be on the chopping block at HGTV, leaving reality television with one less conservative Christian family on the air.

While much of the recent Duggar daughters’ trip to visit the Fixer Upper businesses was documented, it’s not clear if Counting On cameras were rolling or not. The TLC hit doesn’t return until summer so it’s safe to say that we might actually see the Magnolia Market at the Silos on a whole different network.

While Jessa was quick to share the Duggars’ experience in Waco, Chip and Joanna Gaines didn’t share pictures of the Duggar girls during the visit on their social media. Is it possible that the Duggar daughters’ family trip to see Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Market at the Silos was a move to support them in the midst of a possible Fixer Upper cancellation? Tell us what you think about the Duggars and the Gaines family coming together on Instagram in the comments section below.

