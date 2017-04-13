Did ‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Accuse Her Baby Daddy Of Being A Deadbeat?

Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry has been the subject of tabloid rumors and speculation for the past few months, ever since she announced she was pregnant with her third child from a mystery man. The 25-year-old reality star is already the mother of two boys, ages 7 and 3, from two other men.

The news of Kailyn Lowry’s pregnant shocked the Teen Mom fandom when she dropped the bomb just as she was getting a divorce from ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Kailyn Lowry continued to let rumors fly by not directly addressing who the father of the baby was.

Speculations about Kailyn Lowry’s baby’s daddy’s identity have been a major topic on Twitter and on fan boards and groups. For a long time, the front runner for her third child’s father was a man named Chris Lopez whom she attended college with. This was due to the fact that he had favourites a few of Kailyn Lowry’s tweets and stated that he had a “miracle baby” on the way.

Loved today outside in philly ????☀️ photo cred: @kcorreia23 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 9, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

Kailyn Lowry added more fuel to the rumour by adding a photo of her baby belly and captioning it “Baby Lo,” leaving fans to speculate that this stood for Lopez, which is Chris’ surname.

However, Kailyn Lowry recently debunked Chris Lopez as the father by stating that the father of her baby was “definitely black.” This leaves a few front runners out of the equation and puts many theories as to his identity back to square one.

Although Kailyn Lowry is seemingly glowing with pride at her baby’s impending arrival, she recently seemed to throw shade at her baby daddy on Twitter. She alluded to the fact that the father of her baby may not have wanted to be in their baby’s life with a cryptic message.

Nothing you do or say can make someone want something. They have to want it on their own. #conclusion — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) April 12, 2017

Thus far, Kailyn Lowry has stated that she would be keeping mum about the father’s identity because she wasn’t sure how involved he would be in her or the new baby’s lives. Recently, reports surfaced that the pair were actually working things out and planning on getting back together. But from this recent tweet, it appears that Kailyn Lowry and her baby daddy are back on the outs.

The reason many figured this tweet was about the father of her child is because she tweeted it not long after announcing that she was attending an ultrasound appointment.

Kailyn Lowry has not revealed the sex of the baby publicly and has not stated if she knows it at this juncture. However, we do know that she won’t be naming the baby Michael, as she told a Twitter user that she would bestow the name on her newborn if it was a boy if it wasn’t one of the most common names out there.

Little one ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 24, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

The reality star turned author has written two bestselling books already and is on the road to penning a third tell-all. This book, she was, was written during her pregnancy and it promises fans to reveal some juicy baby-daddy drama. After fans read about everything that went down between the pair, they may just understand exactly why Kailyn Lowry has decided to keep him out of the picture for so long.

Currently, Kailyn Lowry is not filming for her reality television show Teen Mom 2, as they are on a break. However, it will be very interesting to see if baby daddy drama will be revealed on a future season of the show. Fans will also likely be clamouring for him to make an appearance so that they can evaluate him themselves.

But it looks like fans will just have to wait and see what happens with Kailyn Lowry, her new baby and the big reveal in terms of his identity.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images]