Who Is Scheana Marie’s New Boyfriend? ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Is Dating Actor Robert Parks Valletta

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta are going strong and soon, they may be joining one another on the set of Vanderpump Rules Season 6.

While filming on the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules isn’t expected to begin until sometime next month, fans are already wondering if Parks-Valletta will join the show and during a recent interview, Scheana Marie said he likely will.

“He’s just an amazing person. Hopefully we get picked up and he films next season and you’ll get to see that,” she gushed to Us Weekly magazine last month. “Ultimately, it’ll be his decision. If we’re still together come May and if he wants to, he’s welcome to; if he doesn’t, I’m OK with that.”

“It will not be to the level of the other guys on the show. He’s a very busy man. He has more than one job and won’t have time for all of our drama,” she added.

While Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta were quite public about their relationship for the first several weeks as they traveled to Big Bear, Hawaii, and Amsterdam, Parks-Valletta appears to have drawn back recently and made his Instagram account private.

Before Parks-Valletta made his account private, he and Scheana Marie made several appearances together on his account and during a recent photo, the new couple was seen posing together on the red carpet at the premiere of the Power Rangers movie.

“He brought a light back to my life,” she explained to In Touch Weekly magazine. “We dated on and off 10 years ago. We were talking over the holidays and I told him about my divorce. Then we hung out one night and just hit it off.”

According to Scheana Marie, she didn’t expect to be seeing someone so soon after her split from Mike Shay, but “there was still something there” between them.

“[Robert Parks-Valletta] is fun and adventurous, and he makes me laugh. I feel like we’re equals. He owns a production company and has a new show coming out,” Scheana Marie added of the actor.

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta have embarked on a whirlwind romance, and at the end of last month, they seemingly confirmed that things between them were quite serious when Parks-Valletta accompanied Scheana Marie and her family on a trip to Hawaii for the birthday celebration of her dad.

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay exposed their relationship to cameras throughout the five-season run of Vanderpump Rules and even showcased their August 2014 wedding in the series. Then, during Season 4 of the reality series, their marriage appeared to show signs of cracks as Scheana Marie opened up about Mike Shay’s use of prescription drugs and heavy drinking.

In the months that followed the shocking reveal, Scheana Marie and Mike Shay were able to get their marriage to a better place, but just one year later, they found themselves back in the same boat and during the Season 5 finale, they called it quits after just two years of marriage.

Although Scheana Marie claimed just weeks ago that she and Robert Parks-Valletta were taking things slow months into their romance, she has since addressed her potentially upcoming wedding, claiming that after marrying Mike Shay in a “princess wedding,” she prefers her second wedding take place on a beach.

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, tune into the third installment of the three-part Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special next Monday night, April 17 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

