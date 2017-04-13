Nathon Brooks: Teen Shoots Sleeping Parents Because They Took His Video Games Away And Grounded Him

Nathon Brooks shot his parents in the face and head six times while they were sleeping because they had taken away his videos games and grounded him. The 14-year-old teenager went looking for more bullets inside the Moses Lake, Washington home so he could shoot his parents some more, but the police arrived on the scene before the carnage could continue.

Both Jon and Beth Brooks survived being shot by their then 14-year-old son in 2013. Nathon Brooks was ultimately sentenced to spend 15 years behind bars for the horrific double shooting. The teenager who said he had been thinking about killing his parents since he was eight, is now the focus of a documentary based upon the brutal crime entitled, I Shot My Parents.

Nathon Brooks’ parents had grounded him and taken away his video games to punish him for getting a detention at school and being late to class. The teenager said he sat in his room listening to music for about an hour thinking about shooting his parents and waiting on them to go to sleep before grabbing a.22 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver from the gun cabinet and walking into their bedroom.

14-year-old Nathon Brooks shot his parents while they slept. I Shot My Parents. On @BBCiPlayer now. https://t.co/7Mxd9qwsSc pic.twitter.com/kkYPq5XZ2L — BBC Three (@bbcthree) April 11, 2017

Jon Brooks woke up during the shooting and managed to dial 911 even though he was in intense pain and worried about his equally injured wife who was still next to him in bed. When speaking to the emergency dispatcher, the elder Brooks did not realize the identity of the shooter, noting he had only seen a shadowy figure with a gun.

Nathon Brooks’ sister who was also inside the home, was left unharmed. Later during the 911 call the girl can be heard urgently asking how much longer it would be until help arrived.

The pain of the bullets piercing his flesh woke Jon from his sleep as he rapidly discovered he was lying in a pool of blood. He immediately feared the family had become the target of a violent home invasion. The elder Brooks said blood was running so thick and fast over his eyes he could not see and kept wiping the sticky substance on the side of the bed.

“I kept a pistol underneath the mattress on my side of the bed. I knew I had to get it,” Jon Brooks said. “Nathon came into the room and I made him stand behind me. I was pointing my gun at the entrance to the bedroom.”

The first police officer on the scene, Rick Francis, said the teenager let him into the house. Francis also stated he did not think much more about the young man at the time and didn’t consider him to be a suspect. The teenager told the officers he had seen the gunman fleeing the home. The investigation had not been going on very long before the law enforcement officers discovered they had been deceived.

Surveillance cameras set up inside the residence to make sure Nathon Brooks was doing his chores and for home security purposes, revealed images of the teen walking around in his underwear with the murder weapon in his hand, the Daily Mail reports.

While being questioned about the footage Nathon was asked what he was attempting to do when he squeezed the trigger of the revolver.

The teenager answered quickly and simply, “What a gun does. Kill.”

During the filming of the documentary the teenager convicted of attempted murder said he walked in the room and raised the gun and before he even realized it, he had squeezed the trigger and fired off three rounds at his mother. Nathon then turned the weapon on his father and shot three more times.

Brave couple whose 14-year-old son Nathon Brooks shot them in the head six times while they slept visit him in pri… https://t.co/eeTKwVlnOD — The Sun Woman (@TheSunWoman) April 13, 2017

Beth Brooks was shot in the face, through a finger, and through her ear, the Sun reports. The gunshot wounds damaged one eye and nearly ruined her hearing. She is almost deaf in one ear, has memory problems, and parts of her face remain numb to this day.

According to Beth, her neurologist told her no one had ever recovered as well from being shot in the face as she had. Brooks went on to say the doctor stated a patient who can walk and talk after sustaining such a traumatic injury was definitely a new experience for him. For a long time, perhaps even still, the shooting victim wondered why and how she had survived.

“At the beginning there were so many questions. What the heck was he thinking? That total disbelief and shock protected us. It was good for us,” Jon Brooks said during a segment of the I Shot My Parents documentary filmed during a visit with their son in prison.

Both Jon and Beth Brooks are now supportive of their son and regularly visit him. They said it would have been easy to allow their anger to take hold and “go to dark places” but that was not the route they chose to go with their incarcerated son.

The parents said they have now dealt with the trauma, both physically and mentally. They deemed the experience “complicated beyond words.” Both on and Beth have found it in their hearts to forgive Nathon for shooting them and are standing behind him and helping him deal with being locked in a cell for more than a decade to come.

[Featured Image by ZoranOrcik/Shutterstock]