‘Rick And Morty’ Season 3: Episode 2 And The Rest Of The Season Premiering In July?

Rick and Morty Season 3 premiered on April 1, right on April Fool’s Day. It was certainly unexpected but still welcome. However, what follows next is another round of speculations on when the next episode is releasing.

When the first episode aired, people were reluctant as it was suspected to be a prank. It turned out to be true, as you know, and it was probably the best April Fool’s Day “prank” of all time. It was natural to assume that the next episode would be airing on the next Saturday, but people could not have been more wrong.

It was previously reported by the Inquisitr that Rick and Morty Season 3 Episode 2 was not going to be released on April 8 nor on any Saturday this month. According to the promo video released for the season, the other 13 episodes are following this summer (at the 11-second mark).

Another vague remark, sending the fans yet into another frenzy. Episode 1’s release date has been speculated over a thousand times over the course of Rick and Morty’s absence. It’s looking like viewers are facing another big question – one that’s not likely to be answered anytime soon.

The big hint right now is that Rick and Morty is definitely coming back in summer this year, which means we can start expecting it to air at the latter part of June. But the most likely month of its launch is July, which is also when Season 2 premiered in 2015.

Are They Pulling Our Leg Again?

After the last season, fans took Mr. Poopybutthole’s words as a guide on when to expect Rick and Morty Season 3. The character appeared in the season’s last episode that aired in October 2015, where he said that the show is coming back a year and a half later.

That’s quite a long wait for the next season but manageable, nonetheless. Then, creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland went on to lead the fans on a false hope that it is premiering in 2016.

The staff was active at giving updates to fans, from the finishing of the script to the start of voiceover work as early as February 2016. The creators also said that they are looking at a Rick and Morty comeback by the end of the year. But the year went by without a single new episode.

Hey @RickandMorty am I allowed to say we're recording episode 301 today? pic.twitter.com/6p7DH1d00G — Mike McMahan (@pleaseprint) February 18, 2016

After which, it was all apologies to viewers. Many were getting impatient of not having any concrete information about the next season, leading Harmon to admit that the release date is actually up to Adult Swim, so they have no idea when Rick and Morty Season 3 was going to air. The Cartoon Network program, however, gave absolutely no indication on what it is planning for the cartoon series.

It’s understandable that some are skeptical of the promised summer release. However, it’s worth noting that it’s Adult Swim that announced it this time, thus it can be trusted more than the words of Rick and Morty creators.

Rick and Morty Season 3 Episode 2 arriving in July is our best bet for now. We can likely expect an official announcement from the network prior to its comeback on the small screen, unlike Episode 1’s surprise release. Accordingly, it will be revealed as spring ends.

Not much is known about the next episode called “Rickmancing the Stone” for now. In its IMDb page (which we’re not sure we can trust right now due to the false information it released about Season 3’s premiere as the Inquisitr previously reported), it says Rick will face his grandson about a problem that might involve a pickle.

So, when do you think Rick and Morty Season 3 Episode 2 is airing? Are you excited yet?

[Featured Image by Rick and Morty/Twitter]