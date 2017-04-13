‘Teen Mom 2’: Pregnant Kailyn Lowry Involved In Sex Tape Scandal?

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has a lot of drama going on in her life at the moment, and things may have just gotten even more stressful for the MTV mom. Rumors are flying that Kailyn, who is currently pregnant with her third child, may be involved in a shocking sex tap scandal.

According to Radar Online, a blind item from the website Crazy Days and Nights claims that one member of the Teen Mom cast made a homemade adult video with two other individuals, and that one of the people in the video has footage of it on her cell phone. While the MTV star’s identity was not revealed, Kailyn Lowry’s name immediately came up in the conversation.

When Kailyn found out she was at the center of the sex tape rumors, the Teen Mom 2 star shot down the claims that she had an adult video floating around.

“Is this for real? Kailyn Lowry tweeted. “Who comes up with this s–t?”

As many Teen Mom fans know, Farrah Abraham released her own sex tape back in 2013 and the video is said to have earned Farrah a small fortune. Pop Dust previously reported that Abraham earns around 100K every three months from the adult video, which was released by Vivid Entertainment, the same company responsible for Kim Kardashian’s sex tape.

Perhaps Kailyn Lowry will address the sex tape rumors during Season 8 of Teen Mom 2. It should be a very interesting season for Kailyn, who announced that she’s expecting her third child just months after filing for divorce from husband Javi Marroquin. While Lowry is currently refusing to reveal the identity of her third baby daddy, many fans believe that the father is Chris Lopez, a friend of Kailyn’s.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Teen Mom 2 star dropped a huge hint about the father of her third child on Snapchat last week. Kailyn posted a photo of her bare baby bump with the caption “baby lo,” seemingly referring to the last name Lopez. While Kail still won’t divulge the name of the father, she has been dropping some hints about him. During a recent Teen Mom 2 special, Kailyn confirmed that she was dating a “super hot” guy that she didn’t want anyone to know about. Fans immediately believed she was talking about the father of her unborn child.

Meanwhile, Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, has also moved on from their marriage. The Teen Mom 2 dad has dated a couple of women since his split with Kail. Most recently, Javi confirmed he was in a relationship with fellow MTV star Madison Channing Walls, who starred on Real World: Skeletons. However, the couple only dated for two weeks before calling it quits. Javi revealed he believed he and Madison were better off as just friends.

Javi has also stated that he’s working on a book about his life, which will also detail his side of the story about being on Teen Mom 2 and his marriage to Kailyn. However, despite their rocky history, it looks like the former couple are on better terms now. The reality star also recently weighed in on his relationship with Kailyn Lowry post divorce. Marroquin says that despite their past issues, he and Lowry are in a “good place,” and that only wants good things for his ex-wife and her new little bundle of joy.

“I’m happy for Kail. I wish her nothing but the best and health and wellness and all of that stuff, you know? I’m here for her. We actually are in a good place, and I just want health for her and the baby.”

