‘7 Little Johnstons’ Returns As Family Members Face Serious Medical Issues [Spoilers]

Fans of the show quickly fell in love with this fun-loving, rambunctious, and close-knit family during the first season of the 7 Little Johnstons. The Johnston family is the largest known family living with dwarfism and includes parents Amber and Trent, and their five children: Jonah, 16, Anna, 15, Elizabeth, 14, Emma, 11, and Alex, 10. When the 7 Little Johnstons returns with this season, there will be plenty to celebrate as they work together to face and overcome each challenge thrown their way.

For those unfamiliar with this adorably hilarious family, all seven family members have Achondroplasia Dwarfism, which is a genetic condition that affects their size. Jonah and Elizabeth are Trent and Amber’s biological children, and they adopted the other three children. Anna came from Russia, Emma from China, and Alex from South Korea. Broadway World shared that rounding out the family are their two dogs, Jessie, the chocolate lab, and their new 7-month-old French bulldog, Louie. Fans of the 7 Little Johnstons quickly discovered that in many ways the Johnstons are an average family of seven, dealing with the same challenges that any family may face at one time or another. On top of raising a family, Trent and Amber are still in the process of renovating their dream home, which at times presents its own set of challenges.

Most families have to deal with medical issues from time to time, and the Johnstons are no exception. Last season on 7 Little Johnstons, Alex was having some health issues that came to light when he stopped breathing while under anesthesia for an MRI procedure that was done before he underwent a tonsillectomy. After being diagnosed with central apnea, he must now undergo brain surgery to correct the problem on this season of 7 Little Johnstons. People shared a sneak-peek trailer of the new season of 7 Little Johnstons, and as Alex is wheeled back for surgery, the family comes together to pray and support one another while they wait.

“Alex is going to have to have brain surgery. He’s going under anesthesia,” Amber explains as Alex is about to be wheeled away for surgery. “He’s having his head opened up.”

Hoping this will be the last sleep study for a long time! #sleeplessnight #3sleepstudiesinayear #ourchainsawsleeper #7littlejohnstons A post shared by ❤official 7 little Johnstons❤ (@7_little_johnstons) on Feb 22, 2017 at 6:18pm PST

Amber faces a medical crisis of her own when she wakes Trent in the middle of the night and tells him they need to go to the hospital. The next scene from the 7 Little Johnstons clip shows Amber having an MRI while a concerned Trent is informed that she is being admitted to the hospital.

“I’ve never felt pain like this before,” Amber remarks while being moved from one hospital bed to another in the hospital.

What exactly was going on with Amber remains to be seen on 7 Little Johnstons, and no matter what the diagnosis may be, hopefully it is something that can be resolved and Amber quickly recovers. With a family as large and busy as hers, she undoubtedly feels the need to be back on her feet as soon as possible. The outcome will most likely be revealed on this season of the 7 Little Johnstons.

Other members of the family have had their own issues, and according to 7 Little Johnstons Instagram posts, Elizabeth recently underwent a femoral osteotomy, which is a surgical procedure used to correct specific deformities of the femur, the long bone in the upper leg, and the hip joint. She also received a Baha implant earlier this year, which is a surgically implanted device that is designed to help people with hearing loss.

Femur is healing nicely…at least 3 more weeks on wheels! #braceisbetterthancast #stillnowalking #7littleJohnstons #straightlegclub A post shared by ❤official 7 little Johnstons❤ (@7_little_johnstons) on Feb 7, 2017 at 11:05am PST

On a lighter note, both Trent and Anna celebrate birthdays on this season of 7 Little Johnsons. As Trent approaches his 40th birthday, he decides to begin a diet and exercise regimen, and wants to reach his goal before the big day. Amber plans a surprise party for him and there will be an even bigger surprise when he receives a gift he won’t be expecting. Since Anna isn’t allowed to attend prom since she isn’t a senior in high school, the family decides to throw her a sweet 16 birthday party that she’ll never forget. Despite everything that is going on, they still find time to enjoy several fun activities together as a family.

2016 was full of celebrations, challenges, first times, last times, and sadness…..The Johnston's are ready to bring on 2017! Happy New Year! A post shared by ❤official 7 little Johnstons❤ (@7_little_johnstons) on Dec 31, 2016 at 8:42pm PST

“We are getting out of our comfort zone,” Amber explains as the 7 Little Johnstons trailer shows the family playing at a water park, horseback riding, swimming at the beach, and attending a Harlem Globetrotters basketball game. Throw in some good old-fashioned family fun and shenanigans, and there’s plenty of hilarious moments on the new season of 7 Little Johnstons.

Amber throws in one more surprise for her five children on this season of 7 Little Johnstons when she asks them what they think about possibly having a new baby brother join the family, and the kids have different reactions to the idea. The girls are very excited, Jonah shows no emotion, but Alex’s mouth flies open in complete shock. Needless to say, this will probably be one subject that is discussed several more times in the future.

No matter what life throws their way, this family has learned to handle almost any situation with plenty of love, laughs, and plenty of humor. One thing is for certain, there will never be a dull moment for viewers on this season of 7 Little Johnstons.

The 7 Little Johnstons second season on TLC premieres on Tuesday, May 2 at 10 p.m. ET following the season premiere of another fan favorite series, Little People, Big World.

[Featured Image by TLC Channel]