Carrie Fisher’s Daughter, Billie Lourd, Finds Love With Taylor Lautner

Carrie Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, has found comfort and strength in her new boyfriend, Taylor Lautner, following Carrie Fisher’s death in December, 2016.

Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner enjoyed a PDA-filled vacation in the Caribbean on Sunday, and Carrie Fisher’s daughter couldn’t seem to keep her hands off the Twilight star.

Billie Lourd And Taylor Lautner On The Beach In St. Barts https://t.co/Ub1EsUNbKV pic.twitter.com/YdC5SOx9dN – Celeb Carpet (@celebcarpetweb) April 11, 2017

Carrie Fisher’s daughter and Taylor Lautner were photographed sharing passionate embraces and kisses at the beach in the Caribbean. Lautner sported maroon swimming trunks and was shirtless, though the 25-year-old actor doesn’t seem to boast his picture-perfect ripped body back from his Twilight days anymore.

The only daughter of Carrie Fisher, meanwhile, was seen in a black and white striped one-piece bathing suit, according to the Daily Mail.

Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner are enjoying a PDA-filled Caribbean getaway, just don’t tell Dean Munsch: https://t.co/oIB2wcoUz5 pic.twitter.com/gY1S6vEc7n – E! News (@enews) April 8, 2017

Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd seems to have found comfort in Taylor Lautner after the tragic death of her mother on December 27, 2016, and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, one day later, December 28.

Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner reportedly started dating shortly before the deaths of Carrie Fisher and Reynolds. The lovebirds reportedly met on the set of Scream Queens last year.

Taylor Lautner can’t seem to get enough of his girlfriend, Billie Lourd. Late last month, the Twilight actor shared an adorable snap featuring himself and Carrie Fisher’s daughter in a field full of orange poppies.

????????????PoppyLockNdropit A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on Mar 27, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

While Taylor Lautner is Billie Lourd’s first love interest – or at least her first public romance – the Twilight actor has previously dated Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Lily Collins, Maika Monroe, and others.

But Taylor Lautner seems happy in the relationship with Carrie Fisher’s daughter, as the actor took to Instagram last Saturday to share a no filter snap showing an aerial perspective of the Caribbean.

#nofilter #blaséontheoutsideblessedontheinside #hashtagthief ???????????? A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on Apr 8, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

After putting on a PDA in the water, Taylor Launter and the only daughter of Carrie Fisher went for a long stroll along the beach in St. Maarten, Dutch West Indies.

In fact, Taylor Lautner and Billie Lourd seem to have taken their romance to a new level. The Run the Tide actor met with Lourd’s father, CAA co-chairperson Bryan Lourd, as well as her stepdad, Bruce Bozzi.

While meeting your love interest’s parents is always an unnerving experience, Taylor Lautner seems to have gotten along with Billie Lourd’s family pretty quickly. In fact, their meeting went so well that they all posed for a photo wearing face masks!

The family that masks together lasts together! Hello 4/3/17 #fresh #relax @praisethelourd A post shared by Bruce Bozzi (@brucebozzi) on Apr 3, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

Billie Lourd’s romantic getaway with Billie Lourd comes amid news that her late mom Carrie Fisher will appear in Star Wars: Episode IX without CGI.

Carrie Fisher’s brother, Todd Fisher, confirmed in his recent interview with The New York Daily News that he and Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd have given permission for Disney and Lucasfilm to use recent footage of the late actress in the upcoming Star Wars flick.

Disney will include Carrie Fisher in Star Wars: Episode IX: https://t.co/cvI2y25ovy pic.twitter.com/2ltsSCyoLH – Slate (@Slate) April 11, 2017

Carrie Fisher’s brother confirmed that Fisher would appear as Princess Leia in the forthcoming sequel without the use of CGI, as it was previously suggested.

“Both of us [Todd and Billie Lourd] were like, ‘Yes, how do you take her out of it?’ And the answer is you don’t.”

Todd also said that Carrie Fisher’s presence will now be “even more powerful than it was,” and compared her power ascension in the Star Wars world to Obi-Wan, “when the saber cuts him down.”

“I feel like that’s what’s happened with Carrie. I think the legacy should continue.”

Todd Fisher, however, said that he wasn’t aware of the role Carrie Fisher would play in the upcoming Star Wars film, which is scheduled to open in theaters in May 2019.

