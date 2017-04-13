‘The Walking Dead’s’ Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln: When Too Much Is Not Enough [Spoilers]

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln both acknowledged they did not enjoy making Season 7A. It was sad and made Reedus and Lincoln feel beat down as Rick and Daryl were demoralized. The audience felt the impact too, and it hurt the ratings.

Norman Reedus fans found it tough to watch their favorite action hero Daryl Dixon, captured beaten and repeatedly abused. Fans didn’t relish Andrew Lincoln’s plight as Rick Grimes. Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln didn’t enjoy Season 7A either with Daryl and Rick getting abused according to this from the Inquisitr. Many viewers felt like The Walking Dead Season 7 was a case of when too much is not enough.

Though The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln both reportedly admitted they didn’t enjoy Season 7A either, Norman Reedus wants fans to stop complaining about too much and not enough violence. Refinery 29 quotes Norman Reedus.

“But you gotta stop. If you don’t have too much violence, they go there’s not enough violence. Too much violence, there’s too much violence. You just have to tell the story sometimes.”

Norman Reedus worded that just perfectly. Perhaps though there was too much violence of the wrong kind, inflicted on the heroes, and not enough violence where Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus and the rest of the cast actually kill zombies, run from zombies, or even act like they care about the zombie hordes that have terrorized the cast and thrilled fans for the past six years.

The Walking Dead certainly did tell their story though, one of loss, humiliation, and defeat. Fans complained of boredom, shock and too much violence, and not enough action. It must have been very confusing for the writers to hear. The Season 7A plot line was depressingly oppressive, and there wasn’t enough zombie killing action to suit fans.

The Walking Dead lost viewers for the first time ever, but the good news is Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln both believe The Walking Dead Season 8 is going to be really good. They can’t wait to go back to work.

Norman Reedus is right about The Walking Dead Season 8. Fans need to get over their negativity, approach the new material with an open mind, and look at Season 8 as the reward for all the collective suffering dealt out in Season 7.

Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln are very excited to go back to work on Season 8. Norman Reedus posted this on Instagram.

Ready to get back at it!???? A post shared by norman reedus (@bigbaldhead) on Apr 7, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln told Entertainment Weekly, “I can’t wait.”

“I am genuinely more excited about this next episode and the following 15 than I’ve ever been in my life. I can’t wait to get back. It’s been a lot of placing the chess pieces and positioning and introducing key players in this landscape, and I think now we get to start really playing the game. The game is afoot, as they say.”

The Walking Dead Season 8 must have potential to have Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus chomping at the bit to get back to work. It probably won’t be too long until they do, either. The first half of The Walking Dead season is usually filmed in the hot Georgia summer.

The Walking Dead Season 8A will be completed before October if the filming schedule is the same as previous years.

With Norman Reedus “ready to get back at it,” and Andrew Lincoln “genuinely more excited,” fans can expect “all out war” in The Walking Dead Season 8 to deliver.

As Andrew Lincoln was explaining, The Walking Dead Season 7 was all about setting up the chess board for Season 8. Introducing new characters, new groups and new situations, during some of the most emotionally grinding situations our characters have faced yet, was tough.

The Walking Dead Season 8 Spoilers Ahead

As Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln gear up for The Walking Dead Season 8, there is plenty of speculation already about what might happen.

Steven Yeun as Glenn Rhee is rumored to be returning for The Walking Dead Season 8. It’s possible according to Michael Ausiello responding to the rumors. Whether in a flashback, dream or vision, or perhaps he could be a ghost is not known, but Glenn might return. Ausiello told TV Line, it is possible for Glenn Rhee to come back, even with his brains obliterated.

“It’s “certainly possible. I’d be silly to say it isn’t.”

So what is the fate of Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus? Comic Book has answers about Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes, based on The Walking Dead comics but not Norman Reedus. Daryl Dixon’s fate has not been written yet. Norman Reedus’ character Daryl does not appear in the comics.

In The Walking Dead Comics, Rick Grimes, the character portrayed by Andrew Lincoln, breaks a leg in a scuffle with Negan, and from then on acquires a limp and has to walk with a cane. This could happen in AMC’s The Walking Dead but on the other hand, Andrew Lincoln’s Rick still has two hands. In the comic, he has already lost a hand, so it is possible writers will spare Rick’s leg as well.

Could Norman Reedus’ character lose a leg entirely? A character named Heath loses a leg in the comic book, but Heath didn’t last very long in the AMC version of The Walking Dead. So someone might lose a leg. Fans would hope not, and especially hope it isn’t Daryl.

The Walking Dead’s Maggie might not have her baby in The Walking Dead Season 8. Scott Gimple explained to TV Line.

“Things have been moving pretty quickly, but not a lot of time has passed.”

Will Melissa McBride’s Carol hook up with Ezekiel on The Walking Dead? In the comics, it is Michonne who forms a relationship with Ezekiel, but The Walking Dead has interchanged Michonne for Carol in the plot line since Carol died in The Walking Dead comics. Michonne has a relationship with Andrew Lincoln’s Rick in Robert Kirkman’s work, so Comic Book thinks Carol and Ezekiel may have a slight romantic or at least tender relationship.

Who can Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln as Daryl and Rick’s trust going into Season 8? Well, obviously not those garbage kids. Gregory is a rather obvious traitor as well. Surprisingly, Dwight is probably among the more trustworthy allies at least for now. Ezekiel can definitely be counted on.

The Walking Dead with Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln. will not be back until October, and while there is no cliffhanger this year, there is a lot of anticipation in the air for Season 8.

