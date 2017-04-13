Paris Jackson’s Concerns About Blanket

Paris Jackson wants to cover her youngest brother, Blanket, with a safe-blanket. The only daughter of Michael Jackson is concerned about her little brother living alone without any supervision.

Paris Jackson "concerned for baby brother Blanket, 15, who is living alone". https://t.co/YLn6CfWBZw pic.twitter.com/w4SimRrOx4 – Daily Express (@Daily_Express) April 13, 2017

Family drama is brewing within the Jackson family. Paris Jackson, who is reportedly in a heated romance with Nick Jonas, is upset that her little brother Blanket is living without his grandmother Katherine, according to sources cited by TMZ.

Katherine, who is the guardian Michael Jackson wanted prior to his passing away in 2009, had to return to Los Angeles to testify in person in her elder abuse battle against her nephew Trent Jackson, leaving 15-year-old Blanket alone in their Calabasas home.

Even though Paris Jackson is seemingly trying to fix her private life by romancing Nick Jonas, the only daughter of Michael Jackson is not going to abandon her family.

Paris Jackson, according to TMZ’s sources, is concerned that her aunt Rebbie is keeping Katherine away from all of Michael Jackson’s kids, including his youngest son Blanket, who last year officially changed his name to Bigi Jackson.

#hollywood Paris Jackson Worried For Blanket, 15, Living All Alone — Will She Become His Guardian? https://t.co/otQRpJuSAe pic.twitter.com/WcTc34J1Cx – Katty Perry (@LiveKattyHudson) April 11, 2017

Paris Jackson, who sources say loves her grandma, is deeply concerned that Rebbie and other siblings of Michael Jackson are trying to keep Katherine away from Blanket.

As of today, with Katherine currently in Los Angeles after spending two months in London with her family, Paris Jackson’s little brother Blanket is living all by himself in his grandmother’s Calabasas home.

Katherine is staying at Rebbie’s house in Los Angeles, so Blanket is basically living all by himself in Calabasas with no real family beside him.

Katherine Jackson reportedly being blocked from seeing grandchildren by family members https://t.co/J44XziDZkj pic.twitter.com/7Cv6XKF8LR – Lee Ivory (@ivorycomm1) April 2, 2017

TJ Jackson and his wife reportedly split duties supervising 15-year-old Blanket in Calabasas, but Paris Jackson apparently doesn’t think it’s a good idea.

Katherine reportedly hasn’t spoken to Paris Jackson, Blanket, or TJ since she went to London in January. And Paris, who is reportedly hooking up with singer Nick Jonas, believes Rebbie and other siblings of Michael Jackson are trying to control 86-year-old Katherine for financial motives.

And part of their sophisticated strategy is to keep Katherine, whose net worth is estimated at $50 million, away from Paris Jackson and her siblings, including Michael Jackson’s son Blanket.

Blanket, who now goes under the name Bigi, was born after Michael Jackson divorced his former wife Debbie Rowe. Blanket was born on February 21, 2002, to an unnamed surrogate mother.

Despite Paris Jackson’s concerns that Blanket is living without any supervision from his real family, the 15-year-old son of Michael Jackson is doing a good job at his private school, getting almost all A’s.

While Blanket is getting A’s at his private school, Paris Jackson is definitely getting A’s for her apparent choice of new boyfriend. The only daughter of Michael Jackson is reportedly dating Nick Jonas.

Nick Jonas and Paris Jackson spotted hanging out on ice cream trip.???????? #friendshipgoals https://t.co/nAPelSi2Yo pic.twitter.com/G1oLcob0Gn – EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) April 8, 2017

Entertainment Tonight broke the news last week, reporting that Paris Jackson went out to grab ice cream with Nick Jonas.

While there’s no telling if Paris Jackson and the “Close” hitmaker are just friends or actually a romantic couple, a source cited by ET revealed that the two looked “very friendly” while indulging in ice cream during their date at Wanderlust Creamery in Tarzana, California.

Eagle-eyed paparazzi noticed that Paris Jackson ordered crunchy malted milk balls Ube Malted Crunch, while Nick Jonas chose the Li Hing Pineapple Sorbet cup filled with natural aphrodisiac food pineapple.

This was not the only outing for Paris Jackson and Nick Jonas together lately. Earlier this month, the duo attended the Daily Front Row Fashion LA Awards, where the daughter of Michael Jackson accepted the Emerging Talent Award.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]