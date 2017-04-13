Tamra Judge Allegedly Brings Up Eddie Judge Gay Rumors On ‘RHOC’: Fans Love This New Twist

Tamra Judge has decided to return to The Real Housewives of Orange County this year, even though she felt completely betrayed by Vicki Gunvalson last year. Tamra was one of the only people who forgave Vicki for the Brooks Ayers scandal, and she wanted to move on. So, she was completely shocked when she learned that Vicki had been talking about Judge’s husband, Eddie, saying that he was possibly gay. The rumor fell flat last season as Tamra quickly set the record straight about her husband, but it sounds like it may resurface on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

According to a new tweet, Tamra Judge is rumored to be creating a dramatic storyline by bringing back the psychic who questioned Brooks Ayers’ cancer story. However, if the rumors are true, it sounds like Judge herself will be talking about her own marriage and the rumors that her husband, Eddie Judge, is gay. Apparently, Judge is doing this for the sake of raking in more money for filming the show. And it sounds like viewers have mixed feelings about this scenario if it is indeed true.

“THIS IS SO F**KING EXTRA, IM LOW KEY HERE FOR IT!!! #RHOC,” one person wrote on Twitter, sharing a screenshot from what appears to be an article that discusses the rumor.

#tbt???? #HAWAII #TAKEMEBACK. someone is turning 44 tomorrow ????????. You're catching up with me @eddiejudge #dontjump A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Mar 30, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

“Apparently, the reality hit is cashing in on Tamra’s passionate denials – but has the devoted wife since decided that if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em?” part of the article reads, sharing a direct quote that reads, “Tamra even brings in her friend, Scott Cruz, the psychic that busted Brooks for faking cancer,” continued the insider snitch. “Tamra asks him about the rumor about Eddie. The scene has already been filmed.”

Some viewers feel that Tamra Judge is completely crazy for even questioning this rumor. She married Eddie, and if he had an interest in men, wouldn’t she know? Wouldn’t she have a clue? Could this be why she’s pursuing an answer from her psychic? One has to wonder if she truly wanted an answer, would she film it for The Real Housewives of Orange County? And some people are skeptical of this new rumor.

“Girl everybody knows he’s gay he’s a great guy,” one person wrote in regards to the rumor, while another person was shocked by the rumor, writing, “She’s actually questioning this?”

“Know buts he’s been a good person to her. But yes everyone knew,” one Twitter follower wrote about the rumor, while others chimed in, “How Low will she GO!!” and “OMG!!!!!!!!! Pics always fool this gotta be insane. And I kinda of thought he was from the voice. Wow not even with a girl.”

Even if the rumor is true, some people are excited to see how this will play out on the show. And if Tamra is indeed doing this, it could be due to Vicki Gunvalson. Vicki was the one who brought up the rumor last year, and Judge may be exploring this rumor to clear her husband’s name. It will definitely be an interesting season to watch once it returns to Bravo.

Happy birthday @shannonbeador ❤️ A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Mar 24, 2017 at 9:04pm PDT

“Wtf #ImShook & ready for this,” one Real Housewives of Orange County viewer wrote, sharing that this season will be an interesting one if this rumor is true, while another person revealed that the psychic is going to say no to protect her friend, writing, “Well of course he’s going to say no.”

What do you think of Tamra Judge possibly questioning her husband’s sexuality on national television? Do you think she’s doing it because she knows the answer or do you think she will do just about anything for good ratings?

[Featured Image by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Family Equality Council]