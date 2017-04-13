Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Reportedly At Odds About Their Third Child

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly feuding over their plans for a third child.

According to a new report, Kim Kardashian has her mind set on using a surrogate to carry her potential third child, but she and Kanye West can’t seem to agree on any of the details when it comes to making their baby deal.

“[Kim Kardashian] is pressing the issue more than ever now and thinks that another kid will save their marriage, but she and Kanye can’t agree on anything involved in this process,” a family insider told Radar Online on April 13.

Kim Kardashian was diagnosed with placenta accreta during her second pregnancy and during a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, doctors advised her against getting pregnant a third time. As fans of the show may have heard, placenta accreta occurs when all or part of the placenta attaches abnormally to the muscular layer of the uterine wall.

Kim Kardashian revealed during an early episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she would like to welcome another baby into her family, which currently includes daughter North West, three-years-old, and son Saint West, one-year-old. Shortly thereafter, doctors warned her that she would likely be jeopardizing her own health if she was to carry the child herself.

“They are really trying to figure out what type of contract their choice for surrogate will sign, but [Kim Kardashian] has made it clear that she will pretty much pay anything for another baby,” the insider claimed. “In addition to offering their surrogate a six-figure deal, they will also make sure she has full security and benefits and that she is spoiled and pampered the entire time!”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married in 2014 after welcoming their first child and becoming engaged one year prior. Since then, they have been featured together on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

As fans of the E! Network reality series will recall, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West went through a couple of tough moments in late 2016, starting with an October robbery in Paris, France.

In early October, after Kim Kardashian traveled to Paris with her two sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, to attend fashion week, she was reportedly robbed by several men at the place where she was staying. Although the reality star’s body guard was in town, he was out with her sisters at the time of the crime.

Following Kim Kardashian’s traumatic robbery, her husband was hospitalized in California after experiencing an alleged breakdown. According to reports at the time, West spent several days in the hospital in late November of last year after suffering a nervous breakdown following the anniversary of his mother’s passing.

“[Kanye West] left the hospital under the care of [Kim Kardashian], and his personal physician, Dr. Michael Farzam… who called 911 the day Kanye was admitted,” TMZ reported at the end of last year, claiming the rapper would need ongoing psychological and medical treatment.

During a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian was seen getting a call from one of West’s friends who informed her of West’s breakdown. Right away, the mother of two broke down in tears as her sister Kourtney sat beside her.

