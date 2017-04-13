‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Marlena’s Cryptic Letter Leaves Fans Wondering

Days of Our Lives spoilers are here and it looks like things are going to get pretty cryptic for Marlena. Paul is said to give Marlena a letter that will make her question her future.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Days of Our Lives fans will find out soon enough what’s going to happen to Marlena. Viewers know that she’s been thinking (and daydreaming) about John as she’s desperate for a reunion with him. Does this mean romance is in store for her? It looks like that cryptic letter she receives will be all she needs to be pointed in the right direction.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that there’s a phone call coming along with that cryptic letter. As fans know, Marlena will be absolutely overjoyed by the prospect of being reunited with John. Some fans might be just as excited, as an on-set accident took actor Drake Hogestyn away from the action on set for months at a time.

It’s said that once John returns to the show, Jarlena shippers will have something really exciting to root for. Days of Our Lives viewers will see the two in romantic throes of passion, and it’s said these characters will hang on to this night for as long as they can. As Days of Our Lives fans have noted, Marlena has been seriously struggling without John by her side.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Marlena Devises Plan To Take Down Orpheus – Deadly Confusion… https://t.co/D0eDm1SUse pic.twitter.com/09dwNRritj — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) October 8, 2016

Previous Days of Our Lives spoilers had Marlena making some poor decisions this season. One of them was offering herself as bait for Stefano. It wasn’t the most practical decision she made on her part, given the history she had with the dangerous villain, and in the end she didn’t benefit from it. After her troubles this year, she will finally be at peace with John. Days of Our Lives viewers will see Marlena and John grow stronger every day since he’s finally back. Does this mean the two are headed down the aisle? They might be!

Additional spoilers state that a wedding may be in the works which means other characters from the past will pop in town to see the nuptials go down. The fact that they would have a wedding makes sense.

Previous Days of Our Lives spoilers broke the news that the new head writer on the show wanted to bring forth a set of lighter storylines, as fans haven’t reacted that well to the darker lines from the past. Many speculated this drastic change was made due to failing ratings for the NBC show, but some fans argued that the poor ratings weren’t because of the storylines but rather due to the changing times of programming.

Regardless, it looks like Days of Our Lives fans will see a new beginning for Jarlena. Their daughter Belle will go to the wedding and it’s suspected that Shawn will be there for a bit, too. It’s also said that Sami will join in on the fun too. Other characters are expected to drop by but right now everything is very hush hush which might make for a great surprise for longtime fans of the soap.

‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers (February 8-12, 2016), Marlena Is Not Happy With John’s… https://t.co/qQAAmzBTh5 pic.twitter.com/qVYdZ2j3mZ — Tommy Garrett (@LightfootInHwd) February 6, 2016

Viewers shouldn’t get used to seeing this bliss for the long term as spoilers reveal there could be trouble looming. It wouldn’t be a huge shock as no couple on this show is safe for too long.

Are you happy about John and Marlena’s eventual reunion?

