’13 Reasons Why’ And Its Dragging Theme: How Katherine Langford Handled It

Netflix’s hit series 13 Reasons Why depicts several heavy themes particularly bullying, rape, and suicide and lead actress Katherine Langford revealed how she handled the role of Hannah Baker without being dragged. In the series based on Jay Asher’s bestselling novel, Hannah leaves behind 13 audio tapes explaining the reason for her suicide.

In an interview with E!, Katherine credited the series The Office for it helped her get through the Netflix show’s serious material. Since she resides in Australia, she did not get the chance to go home while filming as opposed to her co-stars. Dylan Minnette, who plays Clay Jensen, recalls he would go back to his hometown Los Angeles and “escape for 24 hours at a time.”

Apart from relying on The Office, Katherine used music as a temporary escape.

“For me, what kind of eased it was that when I got there we had to find locations to live and inhabit for the next six months. The first thing that I put in my apartment was a piano. I bought one for $50 and it was a lifesaver because I just went home and played and played…I’m sure I annoyed everyone on the same floor.”

A week after the release of 13 Reasons Why, Katherine took to Instagram to thank their supporters and at the same, urge them to extend assistance to those who might be in the same situation.

“Even though this is a show/there for entertainment, if at any point you or someone you know needs help, please go to 13ReasonsWhy.info for resources and information,” she wrote.

She reminded people that they are “never alone, and that there are places to go and people who care.”

At first, Katherine did not want to have a public Instagram account. “I have never been attracted to increasing my popularity or hireability by being on Instagram,” she told The Late Magazine via Refinery 29. It was none other than Selena Gomez, who served as the show’s executive producer, who encouraged Katherine to go public for a pivotal reason.

The Who Says songstress reportedly told Katherine that since 13 Reasons Why was created for young adults, people who can relate to Hannah will find social media a “good medium to talk directly” with the actress.

In 2011, Selena was originally asked to play Hannah, but she opted to work behind the camera fearing that she could jeopardize the book’s tale. Nonetheless, she worked hard to bring 13 Reasons Why to life because it was a theme that hit close to home. She revealed her personal struggle to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I see myself in Hannah so much. Seven years ago I did and even more so today, which I think is funny because it’s backwards. The older I get the more insecure I get, which is odd. But that’s something a lot of people can relate to. Her personality is a quiet strength. I’ve never really been the one to be in anyone’s face. A lot of girls feel like they have to be a certain way for attention. Social media has amplified all of that. I get that she didn’t want that to be what her life was.”

The high school drama has also reached a new Netflix record. According to global audience insight company Fizziolog, the series is the most tweeted about Netflix show during its first week of streaming. 13 Reasons Why was able to generate 3,585,110 tweets. The second in line, Chasing Cameron, only had 1.3 million mentions on the social networking site. Other shows belonging in the top five are Fuller House, Luke Cage, and Stranger Things.

