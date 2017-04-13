Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott Thinking About Baby No. 6, Despite Money Woes

Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott have barely had a chance to take their newborn son home, but the couple might already be thinking of adding to their family.

“All my kids have their little pair, so I would be open to one more,” Spelling told PEOPLE magazine, adding “if people call you the Brady Bunch, you have to complete the Brady Bunch.”

The 43-year-old actress and her 50-year-old husband added offspring No. 5 last month when Beau Dean was born via C-section. Spelling is said to have had an easy pregnancy, particularly compared to some of the life-threatening struggles she had while giving birth to now four-year-old Finn stemming from her placenta previa condition, cervix blocked condition.

“I forgot how much I loved being pregnant,” said Spelling, also mom to 10-year-old Liam, 8-year-old Stella, 5-year-old Hattie and stepmom to 18-year-old Jack.

“I love the connection,” added Spelling, who recently took to social media to share photos of the family’s latest addition dressed in St. Patrick’s Day attire. “You are never alone.”

But there’s also the matter of finances for the couple to consider. Spelling was recently slapped with a $205,000 bank judgment after City National Bank accused the couple of reneging on a $400,000 loan.

The former “Beverly Hills 90210” star and daughter of famed TV producer Aaron Spelling took out the loan in 2012 and she and McDermott remain at least $188,000 in debt on the loan.

The two paid roughly half of the $400,000 before falling behind, resulting in them now owing an additional $17,000 in banking and overdraft fees.

The recent court action paves the way for City National to make a claim on the couple’s dwindling assets. Rumors are swirling the cash-strapped couple could soon be forced to put the 4,000-plus square foot Woodland Hills, gated community home they purchased just before the New Year on the market.

In addition, McDermott was also recently ordered to appear in court to answer claims he is behind on child support payments to ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

According to Radar Online, McDermott could even be facing jail time over all his missed payments to his now 18-year-old son, Jack.

“He just stopped paying,” the website reported Eustace wrote in the court order to show cause for the affidavit she filed on January 25. “He is working and lives in a $2 million-dollar rental.”

Los Angeles Judge Colin Leis recently granted the couple a recess to give them more time to work out a settlement before he ruled in the case. Radar added during the proceedings, McDermott looked agitated and nervous as he stood before the judge.

After telling the judge he had “fallen on hard times,” which resulted in him falling behind, McDermott later agreed to make a payment over the next several days.

Meanwhile, Eustace held out the threat of refiling her claim in the event her ex does not make good on his pledge.

Tori Spelling was also recently sued by American Express over missed credit card payments.

Spelling and McDermott have been married for more than 10-years, and at one point tried to the reality TV circuit as a way of supporting their lavish lifestyle.

The two starred in the series Tori & Dean: Inn Love and True Tori, where she and McDermott worked on saving their marriage after he admitted being unfaithful.

Spelling has since admitted she regrets forcing her husband to take to the airwaves to talk about their issues.

“If he’s gotten such a bad rap with the reality thing, I feel like I tied him into that world, and I feel guilty,” she said.

[Featured Image by Michael Bickner/Getty Images]