Vicki Gunvalson And Kelly Dodd Feuding? ‘RHOC’ Star Sending Strong Vibes About Trust Issues

Vicki Gunvalson is back for another season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and based on last season’s events, Vicki remained friends with Kelly Dodd. The two stood together against their other co-stars, and many fans were excited about their friendship. However, it sounds like things aren’t as great these days based on some recent social media activity. While Vicki has been somewhat quiet on Twitter, Dodd has been sharing pictures of herself with women who are not on The Real Housewives of Orange County. She’s often referred to these ladies as her real friends.

According to a new tweet, Vicki Gunvalson may not have many friends left on The Real Housewives of Orange County, and if this new tweet is indeed correct, then it sounds like Vicki may have said or done something that has Kelly questioning their friendship. Apparently, someone made a joke about Gunvalson on Twitter and someone with the name Kelly Dodd liked the tweet.

Beautiful sunsets!! A post shared by Kelly Dodd???? (@rhoc_kellyddodd) on Mar 25, 2017 at 8:07am PDT

“Kelly Dodd liked this tweet, guess the two aren’t good anymore,” one person wrote on Twitter, sharing a screenshot of a tweet about Vicki Gunvalson that was shared by another Twitter account.

“Vicki is that old comfy armchair the family will never get rid of for sentimental reasons. Even though its old tatty & battered,” read the tweet that Kelly Dodd allegedly liked.

Apparently, there are two Kelly Dodd accounts on Twitter using the exact same name and handle. It can be hard to decipher who is the real Kelly, but some Twitter users revealed that she was indeed the one who liked the tweet. Plus, it could make sense, as Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson haven’t actually posted anything together in a while. Some people were skeptical, revealing that they could still be friends.

“Who knows maybe she didn’t properly read what it said? Guess we will find out in a few months,” one person replied in regards to the tweet, while another person questioned the validity of the Twitter accounts, writing, “Is this her real account or the fake one? There is a fake Kelly Dodd account using her exact name and I can’t find.”

At Billy's with my parents! A post shared by Kelly Dodd???? (@rhoc_kellyddodd) on Mar 23, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT

Over the past couple of months, Dodd has been keeping a low profile. She hasn’t said much about Vicki Gunvalson, and it sounds like she could be questioning her former friend. She has been sharing posts on social media, where she’s questioning whether she can trust people.

“Today is April Fools’ Day. Believe nothing and trust no one. Just like any other day,” read a quote that Kelly shared earlier this month, and she also shared another Instagram post about having the best girlfriends ever, writing to a picture, “I have really good girlfriends in my life. I am so blessed!! Thank you and love you guys!”

None of her current co-stars are in the pictures where she talks about real friends, not even Vicki. Maybe something is going on between the ladies and fans will get an update when the new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County airs later this year on Bravo. Usually, the show returns during the summer and fall months.

What do you think of Kelly possibly liking a tweet that doesn’t put Vicki Gunvalson in a positive light? Do you think these two are feuding or do you think it was a fake Kelly Dodd page that liked the tweet, and the two are actually doing just fine these days?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]