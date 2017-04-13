Lala Kent Refuses To Identify Her Allegedly ‘Married’ Boyfriend During ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion

Lala Kent reunited with her co-stars earlier this week for the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion, but unfortunately for curious fans, she didn’t reveal the name of the man she’s reportedly been dating since last year. Instead, she informed her co-stars that they would never get the answers they are looking for.

During Vanderpump Rules Season 5, Lala Kent was accused of dating a married man, and while she denied that her boyfriend was committed to someone else, she refused to reveal who the mystery man was. In turn, the rumors continued to swirl, and in December, All About the Real Housewives noted Randall Emmett as Lala Kent’s potential boyfriend.

Although Lala Kent stayed silent in regard to the name of the man she’s dating, she did confirm one thing during the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special on Monday night.

“He lives in [Los Angeles],” Lala Kent explained, according to a report by TooFab on April 10.

While Randall Emmett was born in Miami, Florida, several recent photos of the film producer shared on social media have shown him in Los Angeles. In addition, Lala Kent recently spoke of her plans to celebrate her man’s birthday on Twitter, and as several of her followers pointed out, the producer’s birthday seemed to coincide with her plans.

Throughout the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent’s co-stars brought up the idea of her boyfriend being married and suggested that the unidentified man had bought her the Range Rover she was seen driving during the season. Meanwhile, Lala Kent claimed it was her mother who paid for the automobile.

After facing rumors for several weeks on the show, Lala Kent shocked fans when she suddenly left her role as a hostess at SUR Restaurant and announced she was quitting Vanderpump Rules midway through filming on Season 5.

“I have a boyfriend who I’m madly in love with, and this married man rumor that who knows where the f**k they pulled this out, whose a** it came out of, it’s just not worth it to me in any way, shape or form,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “I feel like my personal life is meant to be personal, and I don’t have to share everything. Even though they want to call it a reality TV show, this s**t is not real.”

While Lala Kent didn’t seem to be open to a potential return to the series, she hinted recently that she might have had a change of heart.

“It depends. I don’t know. It goes day to day… such a fresh wound. We just did the reunion. I’d have to sleep on it — for a few nights,” she explained of a Vanderpump Rules comeback while chatting with TooFab weeks ago.

Although Lala Kent’s possible return to Vanderpump Rules has yet to be confirmed, a recent rumor suggested that she may team up with her former boss and co-star, Lisa Vanderpump, for an all new Bravo TV series.

“[Lala Kent] is supposed to be filming soon for Lisa Vanderpump’s new dog spin-off show,” an insider told Radar Online on April 12. “It’s because she and Lisa are friends, and Lisa actually feels sorry for Lala. She thinks she’s misunderstood and picked on by the Vanderpump crew.”

“She’s taking [Lala Kent] under her wing and getting her to work her stuff out,” the source added.

Lala Kent has yet to address rumors claiming she may star in Vanderpump’s alleged spinoff.

