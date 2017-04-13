Fappening 2.0: Dianna Agron, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port Naked Photos Reportedly Leak

The widespread naked photo leak dubbed The Fappening 2.0 has reportedly seen former Glee actress Dianna Agron, as well as former Hills stars Audrina Patridge and Whitney Port, added to the ever-growing list of celebrities who have been hacked and had photos posted online.

Just one day after Miley Cyrus, Suki Waterhouse, and Rosario Dawson allegedly had naked photos leak — Kate Hudson was also reportedly hacked this week — Gossip Cop is claiming that Dianna, Audrina, and Whitney are the latest victims of the nude hacking scandal.

The site is claiming that Agron, Port, and Patridge have joined a handful of famous faces alleged to have been hacked, claiming half of singing duo Aly & AJ, AJ Michalka, and actress Lily Rabe are also thought to be a part of the latest Fappening hack.

According to the outlet, Dianna, Audrina, Whitney, Aly, and Lily all had personal photos stolen from their private collection by a hacker who then leaked the latest batch of nude images online, though it’s not clear if the same hacker has been behind all the latest Fappening 2.0 nude image hacks.

“Personal photos were stolen from these stars and illegally posted online,” the site claimed of the latest Fappening 2.0 hack, which has claimed a number of young female stars as its victims over the past few weeks.

Although it’s not clear where the private photos of Dianna Agron, Audrina Patridge, and their fellow young Hollywood stars were posted, Gossip Cop noted that the latest nude images to leak as part of what’s being dubbed The Fappening 2.0 reportedly all showed the celebrities in question “in various states of undress” that are thought to include completely naked photos and videos.

The site also alleged that some of the naked images in question, and video in some cases, supposedly show at least one of the stars “engaging in sexual acts.”

Despite the nude photo drama appearing to die down prior to this week after Amanda Seyfried had explicit photos leak last month, as did Demi Lovato, the list of celebrities thought to have had nude photos hacked from their devices and leaked online has surged again this week, suggesting The Fappening 2.0 is not over yet.

It’s not yet clear if the slew of naked photo leaks being referred to as The Fappening 2.0 are all part of a related hack and have been orchestrated by the same criminal or if the leaks are separate attacks, though Dianna, Audrina, Whitney, AJ, and Lily have yet to speak out about the alleged nude image leak.

So far, in addition to Dianna, Audrina, and the latest slew of stars, The Fappening 2.0 has also claimed victims of Amanda Seyfried, Demi Lovato, Kate Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Rosario Dawson, Suki Waterhouse, Emma Watson, and a slew of female WWE stars, all of whom are alleged to have had naked or private images hacked and stolen from their phones or computers and illegally leaked online.

While most Fappening 2.0 victims, including Dianna, Audrina, and the most recent hack victims, have all stayed quiet regarding the alleged naked photo leak, TMZ reported last month that Amanda threatened legal action against the site who posted her nude images.

Via her lawyer, Seyfried confirmed the authenticity of the naked photos posted online during the start of the so-called Fappening 2.0 and claimed that the photos stolen in the leak were “very private” and showed Amanda “in various states of nudity” and “in intimate moments” with a former boyfriend.

What do you think of Dianna Agron, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, AJ Michalka, and Lily Rabe allegedly being the latest stars attacked by The Fappening 2.0 naked photo hack?

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images and Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]