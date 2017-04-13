‘Young And Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Rattles Family, Scott And Phyllis Heat Up, And Hilary Irks Mariah

Tensions are running high in Genoa City and The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that things will be intense during Thursday’s episode. Victor’s shenanigans with Chloe have been exposed to the Newman family and they are struggling over what to do next. Devon and Mariah are giving romance a go while Hilary is making a bold move that will shake things up. Scott is sticking around town for now, and he’s about to experience some sparks flying with Phyllis. What else do Young and Restless spoilers reveal regarding the April 13 show?

Nikki told Victor that while they will all play along nicely in public, his involvement in what happened to Adam is the last straw for her and she’s got Nick and Victoria on her side. The Young and the Restless spoilers from SheKnows Soaps detail that Nick and Victoria will have a chat about all of this, talking about how difficult it will be to hide the specifics from the rest of the family and their significant others. Nick will admit that he suspects that before long, their mother will be asking them to band together to forgive the Newman patriarch, but Vikki’s not so sure.

Victor will show up at the ranch to try to discuss the conflict with his estranged wife, but Young and Restless spoilers note that she’ll be in no mood to play nice. She’ll insist that she’s done forgiving him and she will even disinvite him to Reed’s 16th birthday celebration. The tension will be thick as Faith arrives and Nikki will be none too pleased when the little girl mentions how she needs to do a school report on someone she admires and she’s doing hers on her grandfather.

Once Faith leaves, Nikki will pressure Victor to talk their granddaughter into writing on someone else and Young and Restless spoilers indicate that he will be furious as he tells her that she is not to poison his grandkids against him. Nikki will catch up with Reed and tell him that his grandfather won’t be at the party, and Victor will head to the stables to release some of his frustrations.

Faith will arrive at the stables and hug her grandfather as Nick arrives. Nick will shoo her off to somewhere else and Young and Restless spoilers share that the father and son will butt heads over their current situation. Victor will warn Nick not to drive a wedge between him and Faith, and Nick will threaten to destroy him by turning him over to the police. As things heat up, Victor will taunt Nick, egging him to throw a punch. Just as Faith walks back in, Nick will do exactly that.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Phyllis will pop up at Lauren’s place and Scott will answer the door wearing just a towel. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Scott will tell her that Lauren and Michael are out of town, and they’ll hang out and chat about the Chloe drama. They’ll also talk about the memoir that Scott is helping Newman put together and he’ll ask Phyllis for her perspective on Victor. She’ll decline to share any scoop, but she will stick around and they’ll start tossing back some drinks.

Scott and Phyllis will get pretty drunk together and Young and Restless spoilers note that she will tell him about how Lauren suggested that they date. Before long, the two will be sharing a kiss, and it looks like things will go a bit further than that. Apparently, during Friday’s episode, Kevin will walk in on them as they’re making out.

Reed will be at Crimson Lights and Young and Restless spoilers detail that Kendall will arrive and work on getting closer to him. She’ll ask Reed to take her for a drive, but he’ll have to admit he doesn’t have a car. Then, she’ll make a remark about how maybe he can get one if her uncle likes his video. Kendall will have them take a selfie together, but she’ll be annoyed when Zoey calls. Reed and Tessa will take off, and Young and Restless spoilers tease that Kendall will encourage Zoey to take charge and not worry about Victoria when it comes to the upcoming party.

Noah and Victoria will chat at the Underground about Victor, Chelsea, and Chloe, and of course, she’ll be covering up her father’s true role in the situation. When Nikki arrives the two women will whisper about it all and Young and Restless spoilers note that Noah will be interested to see Tessa arrive with Reed.

Viewers will see Hilary and Jordan putting up a new poster at the GC Buzz and Young and Restless spoilers hint that this will cause waves. It seems that Hilary will be renaming the show to be called The Hilary Curtis Hour, a move that immediately irks Mariah. Soap Central reveals that things will get heated. Bickering ensues among the four, with Devon snarking that this is typical Hilary while Hilary points out that Mariah’s name is noted in smaller print on the poster and Jordan accuses Devon of holding Hilary back.

The Young and the Restless spoilers share that Mariah will accuse Hilary of doing this because she’s now dating Devon, but Hil will insist that she’s solely focused on the show. Devon and Mariah will head out, and once Hilary and Jordan are alone, things will heat up between them once again.

Mariah and Devon willhead back to his penthouse and he’ll lend his support as she beats herself up over the show situation. The Young and the Restless spoilers note that they’ll kiss, and things will start to escalate. He’ll want to head upstairs to the bedroom, but she’ll be hesitant and worry that Hilary would essentially be there with them. She suggests that they hold off for the moment, and he’ll reassure her that he’ll wait however long she needs.

Will Victor find a way to smooth things over with Nikki, Victoria, and Nick? This situation is sure to explode further and viewers aren’t so sure that there aren’t still more revelations to come regarding Chloe or Adam. Will Phyllis and Scott become the next big couple, or is there still more to come between her and Billy? The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that there’s plenty more chaos on the way and fans can’t wait to see where things head next.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP]