LA Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs 2017: Live Stream, TV Info, Starting Pitchers And Game Odds

The Chicago Cubs will host the Los Angeles Dodgers today in the final game of their three game series from Wrigley Field in Chicago. After raising their first World Series championship banner in over a century on Monday night, the Cubs defeated the Dodgers 3-2 to behind another Jon Lester masterpiece. However, Game 2 wasn’t as great for Cubs fans as the Dodgers bounced back and evened the series to one game each behind a great pitching performance behind Brandon McCarthy.

CBS indicates that McCarthy shut out the high powered Cubs offense for six innings, allowing just four hits and striking out four batters. While every pitcher wants his team to score as many runs as possible to make his job a bit easier, little did McCarthy know that after Andrew Toles’ lead-off home run, the Dodgers had all they needed to earn the win last night.

Toles hit his first lead off homer in his career, helping lead the Dodgers beat Chicago 2-0 on Wednesday night after the Cubs received their championship rings. It was evident that the LA Dodgers may be a bit tired of all the Chicago Cubs hoopla and are ready to show that they are focused on this season – and they have had enough about hearing how great the Cubs are.

”It’s 2017,” Toles said. ”That was last year; it’s over. They can enjoy it, but we’re looking forward to this year.”

You can’t blame the Cubs organization and their fans for wanting to relish in the World Series title a bit longer. After all, it is their first World Series championship since 1908. The Cubbies got 14-karat white gold world champion rings that contain a whopping total of 214 diamonds in a ceremony Wednesday evening moments before they faced the Dodgers.

While Cubs fans will be celebrating last year’s title all season long, the team will be doing their best to make a run at a second consecutive title in 2017. Last year was great, but it is time for the Chicago Cubs to put 2016 behind them as pitcher John Lackey explained after the game.

”The celebration is over,” Lackey said. ”It’s time to start working on a new one.”

Today would be a great day for the Cubs to get back on track as they they finish their series against the Dodgers, a team that happens to be one of the favorites in the National League, to knock the Cubs out this season.

The Chicago Cubs will send Brett Anderson to the hill this afternoon and he may be relying on his past knowledge as he pitches against the Dodgers for the first time since leaving Los Angeles. Anderson pitched for L.A. for the past two seasons, so who better to have an inside edge?

“He’ll know something from the past, but I’m certain that it’s more pertinent to go with what’s being told to him based on actual information,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “I don’t necessarily buy the idea that he’s been there before so all of a sudden he’s got an advantage. Nor do they. “If he executes his pitches, he’s going to have a good night. If he doesn’t, they are.”

Anderson made his Chicago Cubs debut last Friday at Milwaukee, where he gave up just one run in 5-2/3 innings. The Dodgers will counter Anderson with left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu. The crafty lefty is very tough on left handed hitters.

Las Vegas odds makers have the Cubs listed as the favorites in today’s game at -144. Currently there is no over/under number on the game.

Fans can watch the L.A. Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs game live nationally on the MLB Network. The game will also stream live through MLB.com for all subscribers. If you are on the go, be sure to download the MLB Network app for live scoring updates along with live look-ins for all today’s action.

First pitch for today’s Dodgers vs Cubs game is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images]