New Book Claims Hillary Clinton’s 2016 Campaign Was Plagued By Bickering

Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign was plagued by bickering, according to a new book set to be released, detailing her election loss last year. Despite projecting the image of a well-oiled machine, the book claims that things got pretty heated behind the scenes of the Clinton campaign, with Hillary and Bill Clinton in disagreement with campaign aides.

Claims about chaos in the Clinton campaign are made in a new book set to be released next week, Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes.

In an excerpt released to the Hill, it’s revealed that both Hillary and former president Bill Clinton disagreed with top campaign advisors on multiple occasions, creating confusion amongst staffers. The excerpt details an incident during debate preparation where Hillary Clinton became increasingly frustrated with Jake Sullivan after he mocked one of her answers.

“That’s not very good,” Sullivan corrected.

“Really?” Hillary snapped back.

The room fell silent.

“Why don’t you do it?”

Clinton followed through on her promise too. The book claims Sullivan spent the next 30 minutes pretending to be Clinton, while she critiqued his performance. Every time Sullivan opened his mouth, Clinton would reportedly cut him off and snap back with a reply in the style of her Democratic primary rival Bernie Sanders.

According to AOL, Allen and Parnes detail another occasion in which Clinton’s husband and former president Bill snapped at advisors over the direction of the campaign. Bill, who successfully won two terms in the White House prior to Hillary’s own political career was actively involved in his wife’s campaign, making several appearances on the trail with her.

“Voters want to hear about Hillary’s plans for the economy, and you’re not making that happen,” he allegedly said. “Now, do your damn jobs.” Clinton herself chimed in to agree with her husband, saying “Get it straight.”

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton and her running mate Tim Kaine went head to head with business mogul Donald Trump and his running mate Mike Pence in last year’s presidential election. Despite Clinton being the clear favorite to win and securing a plurality of the popular vote, she lost the crucial electoral college to Trump.

Since her defeat, Clinton has remained relatively quiet. However, in the past few weeks, she has begun to speak out about her loss. According to the Independent Women’s Forum, Clinton expressed that she believes that misogyny, amongst a number of other factors, played a role in her surprise defeat.

“But it is fair to say as you just did that certainly, misogyny played a role. That just has to be admitted. And why and what the underlying reasons why is what I’m trying to parse out myself,” Clinton admitted.

“I think in this election there was a very real struggle between what is viewed as change that is welcomed and exciting to so many Americans and change which is worrisome and threatening to so many others. And you layer on the first woman president over that, and I think some people — women included — had real problems,” she continued.

Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes will be released on April 18. Hillary Clinton, meanwhile, has ruled out the possibility of running for elected office again following her surprise election defeat to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

