Kim Richards On Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Story: Is She Using Co-Stars To Keep Her Job?

Kim Richards admitted on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that she was suffering from a drinking problem. She also revealed that she had taken prescription pills and that she needed help. For a long time, Kim denied having a problem, but Kyle Richards called out her sister. Plus, many of the ladies on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills truly questioned whether she was sober, and Brandi Glanville made the assumption that Kim was doing crystal meth a few years ago.

According to a new Radar Online report, Kim Richards is now revealing that she’s tired of having the ladies use her problems as a storyline. And it does make sense, as Lisa Rinna was very keen on bringing up Kim’s old issues, even though Richards wasn’t even on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this year. It all started when Rinna told new housewife Eden Sassoon that Kim was close to death, even though she had been sober for a long time.

“I just don’t think she’s right here,” Kim Richards told Radar Online in an interview, revealing that Rinna is just using her as a storyline because she has nothing else going on, adding, “I think that she basically used me as a storyline and it’s over. She can’t do that anymore, I put an end to it, I put a stop to it.There is no more using a storyline about me. Find a new one. Since she realized she can’t do that she’s moved on to Dorit [Kemsley] and that made me mad, she’s a young mother with two kids.”

And it is interesting that Richards is pointing to Rinna’s behavior on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as she’s always using her co-stars to create a relevant storyline. First, she questioned Yolanda Foster’s illness. Then she came after Kim Richards’ sobriety, and now she’s going after Dorit Kemsley. And her fight with Dorit isn’t really with Dorit at all, as Erika Girardi is the one who has something with Kemsley. It sounds like she enjoys talking about other people’s husbands and problems without actually wanting to hear anything about herself.

“The very thing she didn’t like when I said let’s talk about your husband then she’s going after Dorit ‘do you trust your husband?’ and then she going after Dorit about drugs,” Kim Richards explains about Rinna, revealing that Lisa does have a pattern of going after people by questioning their marriages or their sobriety.

As for Kim, she feels that Rinna’s efforts were wasted, as she’s enjoying life as a sober woman. And even though Lisa tried to make peace with Kim by buying her a teddy bear for her grandson, Richards brought it to the reunion to give it back. As she tells Radar Online, she has removed negative people from her life and she came to the reunion special to shut down her former co-star.

So much Love ❤& Laughs last night ???? #sisters #family #love #laughs @whittlesdavis @brookewiederhorn @kylerichards18 A post shared by Kim Richards (@kimrichards11) on Mar 24, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

“I removed all negative influences in my life and I think that has a big thing to do with it. I don’t have any negative unhealthy people in my life today,” Kim Richards tells Radar Online, adding about the reunion special, “When I got in there and I sat down the first thing I felt was it’s my turn to defend myself, it’s my opportunity since you talked about me all season, it’s my opportunity to speak up and address everybody and I did.”

Do you think it’s awesome that Kim Richards is standing up for herself? Do you think she has a point about Lisa Rinna using her co-stars to make herself a relevant storyline on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

[Featured Image

by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images]