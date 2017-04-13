Alicia Keys Dissed Blake Shelton And ‘The Voice’ Fans Aren’t Happy

Blake Shelton has been a long time staple coach on The Voice, but now Alicia Keys is feeling the heat after throwing some serious shade in Shelton’s direction by suggesting producers don’t actually want him around.

Alicia made it clear that she’s not afraid to throw out a diss the country star’s on The Voice, jokingly claiming during the most recent episode that producers only asked Shelton to return as coach for Season 13 because they “had to” ask him back as he’s appeared on every other season to date.

Blake was on the receiving end of Key’s jabs (that were seemingly all in good fun) on the singing show after Us Weekly reported that she also joked that she was “the best” and noted that The Voice was “my show” because she has so much talent on Team Alicia this season.

Alicia even joked that Blake and their fellow coaches should be “scared” of her because her team is shaping up so well, before Keys then took serious aim at Shelton taking a friendly diss at his long stint as a coach on the NBC show.

“The only reason you were invited back was because they have to,” Alicia quipped, joking that Shelton’s time as a coach on The Voice has expired.

Though she and Shelton shared a hug after Keys made the pretty cutting joke about Blake’s continuing appearances on The Voice alongside fellow long time coach Adam Levine, as Us Weekly noted, “who knows how he really felt about the dig” that some fans claimed went too far.

While Blake appeared to take what seemed like a friendly diss on the chin as the cameras rolled, other The Voice fans weren’t too happy with Key’s remarks – despite her diss seemingly being all in good fun against her fellow coach.

“Alicia’s attitude to Blake was RUDE and I think it took him back a bit,” The Voice fan @eatkinson48 tweeted after seeing Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys’ exchange on the show.

But while some The Voice viewers weren’t too happy with diss that stemmed from the coaches friendly rivalry, others remarked that Blake and Alicia’s competitive banter has actually been making Season 12 more enjoyable.

“Alicia Keys is officially my new fave on #TheVoice. Her enthusiasm for her team is on 11! Her coaching is also 10X better than last season!” @emsmiley wrote after seeing Keys seemingly jokingly slam Shelton, while The Voice fan @GramV45 told Blake on the social media site, “.@blakeshelton #TheVoice Alicia’s team could give you a run for your money this year.”

Alicia previously joked that she was ready to beat Shelton on The Voice ahead of the Season 12 premiere earlier this year, claiming that she and her fellow coaches Adam Levine and Gwen Stefani were all preparing team up to bring Shelton down, despite Blake and Gwen since being accused of forming an alliance of their own.

“We’re all against Blake pretty much,” Keys told The Insider ahead of The Voice Season 12 premiere, teasing that she and her fellow coaches were “angry at him.”

“The three of us are totally one thousand percent against Blake,” Alicia added of her plans to get competitive and take Shelton down. “One day we are going to bring him down!” Keys said.

Adam also joked about teaming up against Shelton, just weeks before sources claimed that Shelton and Stefani are hoping to have Levine as their best man when they eventually get married.

“I love Blake, even though I hate him,” Adam said of his relationship with Shelton in the interview. “I love him too… mostly.”

What do you think of Alicia Keys and Blake Shelton’s friendly rivalry on The Voice? Is it all in good fun or did Alicia take things too far with her recent Blake diss?

[Featured Image by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ACM]