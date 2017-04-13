‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Reunion: Why Lisa Vanderpump Enjoys Seeing Lisa Rinna In The Hot Seat

Lisa Vanderpump admitted to enjoying seeing Lisa Rinna in the hot seat during the first part of the three-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 reunion. Although Vanderpump and Rinna have been trying to fix their relationship this season, it definitely seems like there is still a long way to go for these two.

During the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 reunion, Andy Cohen asked Lisa Vanderpump if it brought her joy seeing Lisa Rinna in the hot seat. Vanderpump admitted that she does have a bit of fun, especially after Rinna gave her “a lot of s**t” last year.

“Do you like it when she [Rinna] gets in trouble with the other ladies?” Andy asked.

“Shut up, you like it more,” Vanderpump fired back.

“I like, it but I like watching you,” Cohen teased.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 reunion host then asked Kyle Richards if she thought Lisa Vanderpump enjoyed seeing Lisa Rinna get in trouble with the rest of the cast.

“I think she does a little bit. You just said it yourself, you’re enjoying it, right?” Richards told Vanderpump.

“Obviously she was enjoying it. It was obvious,” Eileen Davidson added.

Although Lisa Vanderpump and Lisa Rinna have always had a rocky relationship, Vanderpump admitted that she has developed a fondness for her frenemy through the years.

“There’s a lot about Lisa I like. I enjoyed playing with her because she is somebody like Kyle, you can have fun with her then she hits it right back at you and she has a good sense of humor. However, there’re a lot of things I don’t like, and I wanna strangle her, I really do.”

Rinna then pointed out that before they travel to Hong Kong, Vanderpump told her that she was willing to go back to the way they were before. Vanderpump, however, held that she said all those things before Rinna made some low blow statements about her friend Dorit Kemsley, at one point even asking her if she was doing coke in the middle of her own party.

On her Bravo blog, Lisa Vanderpump held that Lisa Rinna made some “unnecessary, brutal, and inaccurate statements” about Dorit Kemsley. However, she also wondered if perhaps Rinna accusing Kemsley of using drugs was a way to retaliate after the whole XanaxGate.

“Maybe it had been systematically planned out as a retaliatory move after the whole fiasco of XanaxGate, designed to hurt with the intent to sully someone’s reputation,” Vanderpump wrote.

Rinna, during the reunion, was however surprised with Vanderpump’s behavior. After sharing a particularly heartbreaking moment, Rinna thought that she was in good standing with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star.

“We don’t have to love each other we can just do our sarcastic joking You and I had a moment where you reached out to me and that was a powerful moment. I know, it’s a horrible thing. We shared a moment with a really special person when we went to get those ponies. You get pissed off, which again — I understand. But there was this moment that happened,” Rinna told Vanderpump.

Vanderpump could not help but get emotional while recalling the death of her friends, Terry and Pam Bailey, who died in a helicopter crash in February. According to People, Rinna met Terry in an early episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7, where he flew her and Vanderpump to Ohio to adopt a pony for Ken Todd’s birthday.

“Terry and his wife were killed. Terry who flew the plane. Lisa spent all day with him. He was flying his helicopter and it crashed. And I just thought, ‘My God it puts everything in perspective,'” Vanderpump recalled.

Catch part two of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 reunion Tuesday, April 18, on Bravo.

