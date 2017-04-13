Kylie Jenner Leaves Tyga After His Arrest And Lands On Travis Scott’s Lap

Kylie Jenner is dating Travis Scott and moves on from Tyga. It seems all the drama that came with Tyga finally got to the young reality star. That is from Tyga fighting with his baby mama Blac Chyna to Blac Chyna dating her brother Rob Kardashian. All relationships soon dissolved with an ending that simply couldn’t have been made up. Blac Chyna then eventually called out Tyga for not paying for their child’s nanny and was completely fed up with the rapper assuming she wanted him back.

Tyga it seems had already started moving on with rumours of the Rack City rapper moving out and partying almost every night. He seems to be enjoying his new found single life as he has been seen active and quite genuinely happy. Although he could simply be masking his pain for his lost relationship. It’s apparent that fellow artist Chris Brown is helping Tyga move on from Kylie by being his wingman.

Kylie on the other hand had been quite calm and collected through her social media posts but she’s also been having the time of her life. Kylie isn’t one to be left behind sobbing over someone so she has been seen wearing raunchy outfits as she has men at their tails as she struts her stuff at parties.

Kylie Jenner Rebounds with Travis Scott

While Tyga is probably busy trading girls every night as he parties on Kylie has been spotted with Travis Scott and has sparked rumours that the two may be together. While it’s not confirmed if Kylie and Tyga are done the two seem to be acting as if they are. A report came out that Kylie and Travis were flirting and cuddling while at a party for PrettyLittleThings.com. The source claimed That Kylie was sitting on his lap and looked very much together. They were seen getting close and would eventually leave at the same time which would spark further speculation.

While they hadn’t left hand in hand the two left at approximately the same time perhaps to the same location.

Kylie has been focusing on her growth and its clear to see that whether she is indeed dating someone or not the beauty mogul is only rising. Kylie is set to star in her own documentary series, Life of Kylie this year and it will give her fans a clearer idea of who Kylie is. Kylie who has been appearing on Keeping up with the Kardashains for several years has managed to appear less and less the older she becomes. Perhaps the reason for this was to keep her fans guessing as to what she was doing or who she was with.

With this new series in the works a lot of people will finally have their questions answered as to whether she is still with Tyga or if their relationship is genuinely over. As the two have broken up before and after a short while the two reunited. This could simply be a publicity stunt but it could also be the beginning of an interesting spin off the youngest sibling. The show is set to start in the summer and it shall show more about herself and how she manages her make up empire. The show will also feature family members and her nearest and dearest friends. Kylie said that the past years had been an incredible journey. According to the executive vice president of programming and development at E! Jeff Olde, Kylie had achieved a lot for some one of such a young age and he believed that E!‘s audience would be thrilled with the new show. She added, “This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends.”

Tyga Gets Arrested

Unlike Kylie Tyga has been in the public for the wrong reasons with his latest actions finding himself in handcuffs. According to a source that told HollywoodLife.com Tyga was angry with Kylie for not coming to his aid after being detained by the LAPD.

Tyga had allegedly failed to stop for a red light and instead rove passed this led the police to give him a sobriety to test to check if the rapper had been drunk. This led to a lot of unwanted attention from the paparazzi which led to the police taking him to the station to give the test in which he would pass but would be given a citation.

