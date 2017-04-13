‘Veep’ Season 6 Preview: What’s Next For Selina Meyer And Her Inept Staff?

HBO’s award-winning political comedy Veep returns for its sixth season on Sunday. However, following a surprising turn of events during the show’s fifth season finale, in which the show’s lead protagonist Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) lost the presidency to a younger version of herself, it’s unclear what’s next for Selina and her incredibly inept staff.

Ahead of Veep’s return on Sunday, here’s everything we know about the new season.

Selina has moved to New York

According to Newsday, the show’s sixth season begins a year after the events of the aforementioned Season 5 finale and Selina Meyer has finally left Washington D.C. Similar to other presidents before her, Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ character is now running a non-profit organization out of the Big Apple. But thankfully, she still has her long-time aide Gary (Tone Hale) by her side, with Richard Splett (Sam Richardson) seemingly responsible for the non-profit’s day-to-day running.

As to be expected, Selina’s family also appear from time to time in the new season, including her daughter Catherine (Sarah Sutherland) and Marjorie (Clea DuVall), who are now happily married.

The rest of the team are scattered

Whilst Gary and Richard still remain by Selina’s side, the rest of her former staffers are scattered across the country. In fact, according to Vulture, Johna Ryan is the only former Meyer-staffer to still be involved in Washington politics after being elected to Congress last season, just in time to cast a vote that Selena didn’t want him to cast.

Meanwhile, Dan (Reid Scott) has finally landed that TV news job that he was pining for throughout Season 5 and Amy (Anna Chlumsky) has now seemingly stepped down her political ambition, running the Nevada gubernatorial campaign of her boyfriend Buddy Calhoun (Matt Oberg). Mike (Matt Walsh) and Ben (Kevin Dunn) appear to have finally made their escape from politics, as Mike dedicates his time to fatherhood and Ben to learning how to use Uber.

And Sue (Sufe Bradshaw)? She’s still working at the White House, of course.

Don’t expect any real-world politics

Veep has always separated itself from real-world politics, and you shouldn’t expect that to change. Ahead of Season 6, parallels between the show and the Trump administration have already been pointed out, but according to the Hollywood Reporter, showrunner David Mandel is keen to ensure that Veep remains in its own self-contained universe.

In fact, Mandel reportedly had to change a joke referencing a “golden shower,” because of parallels with President Trump.

“The only thing we did have to change – it sounds like a bad joke, but it’s true — was a golden shower joke in one of the episodes where someone is yelling at Jonah about a golden shower,” he said. “We hadn’t filmed it yet, and we realized, ‘Oh, we need to change that’ [because of the Trump-Russia dossier]. Who knew we would literally have to change a Veep golden showers joke because of the real president of the United States of America? It doesn’t get any weirder than that.”

Mandel was also keen to ensure that comparisons wouldn’t be made between Selina Meyer and Hillary Clinton, who lost her bid to become the first female president last year.

“I know it’s hard for people to digest this, but Selina losing and then doing a season about her being an ex-president has nothing to do with Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump. It never did and it never will,” he continued. “Obviously, we’ll take advantage of it. But none of these things were put in place because of that.”

Veep returns to HBO for its sixth season on Sunday, April 16.

