‘Cash Me Outside’ Danielle Bregoli Caught Red-Handed With Marijuana, Gets Citation From Police

“Cash Me Outside” girl Danielle Bregoli was reportedly busted by cops recently due to marijuana possession. The controversial teen was given citation by authorities as she vehemently denied being involved in the pot session, reports say.

On Wednesday, TMZ broke the news that the 14-year-old viral sensation had a run-in with the law after allegedly being caught red-handed with weed. According to reports, Danielle was hanging outside a friend’s house in Boynton Beach, Florida when the incident happened. Apparently, Bregoli’s friend pulled out a joint when police happened to pass by.

They want to take me out the game but I just keep on ballin???? NEW VIDEO LINK IN BIO ????@goodboyshady A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on Apr 10, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

Sources revealed that the police caught Danielle and her friend in the act, however, the troubled teenager insisted that she was not smoking it. In addition, Bregoli also refused to reveal who and where the marijuana came from. This led the cops to issue a citation for both Danielle and her female friend.

Many were quick to express their dismay about the rising star especially since she’s still too young to be dragged into this kind of issue. Some took to social media and voiced out their disgust about Danielle’s latest controversy. One user wrote, “Like Mother Like Daughter!!! She’s not old enough to drive a car yet and she’s smoking weed? Single mother at 16, rehab at 17 dead at 20. Living the American Dream!!!”

There were also some who came in defense of Bregoli, saying, “She said that she didn’t smoke. Why is everyone all b**t hurt if she didn’t sm?ke. I don’t think the cop should give her a citation. Have some faith in her. Nobody has proof. She’s a kid, let her go.”

My friends turned to my enemies ???????????? @fashionnova A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on Apr 9, 2017 at 8:13am PDT

Bregoli’s recent encounter with the police did not really surprise her fans and haters alike. This is not the first time Danielle got herself in trouble with the authorities. In fact, she faced a Florida court over battery charges on the very same day she got a citation for weed possession, reports say.

Apparently, the “Cash Me Outside” girl faces several charges including theft and filing a false police report. Danielle also faces battery charges involving her mother, Barbara Ann Bregoli.

The mother and daughter duo have been controversial ever since they appeared in an episode of the Dr. Phil show last year where Barbara complained about Danielle being “out of control.”

However, Barbara now claims that her daughter has changed a lot and is working really hard to be on the right track. In a recent interview, the infamous mother shared that her daughter currently resides in LA and is attending school. She also added that Danielle is taking therapy to help with her behavioral issues as she tries to establish a career in showbiz.

“Right now the sky’s the limit for her.”

❤️???????????? A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on Feb 16, 2017 at 6:50pm PST

Meanwhile, Danielle continues to cash in her fame, this time, with a brand new app called “BhadMoji.” The said app is mainly dedicated to the infamous “Cash Me Outside” trend including animated selfies of Danielle and her iconic gold grills.

“I got my own emoji app because what kind of celebrity would I be without one?” Danielle announced in one of her videos.

BhadMoji sells for $1.99 in the App Store and Google Play with over 100 emojis in it. Recently, BhadMoji made it to the top 10 most downloaded app in the U.S., Canada, Iceland, and Australia. It is also expected to get even more downloads in the next days to come especially since it got rave reviews from users.

Bye Philicia ???????? Let em kno #bhadmoji ☠️ A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on Apr 6, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

So far, Danielle has not commented on her latest controversy. No further details were also released by the police about the said incident. Make sure to check back for more updates on the “Cash Me Outside” girl Danielle Bregoli.

[Featured Image by Danielle Bregoli/Facebook]