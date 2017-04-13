‘The Hills’ Baby Boom: Heidi Montag, Whitney Port, And Lauren Conrad And Their Polar Opposite Pregnancies

The Hills are alive with the sound of babies! Just two months after Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port announced their pregnancies, fellow Hills alum Heidi Montag is joining the baby bandwagon. In an interview with Us Weekly, Montag revealed that she’s expecting her first child with husband Spencer Pratt.

The Hills villains told Us that they started talking about starting a family three years ago, but life—and Celebrity Big Brother—got in the way. Now, the couple says they are “really thankful” they waited. But are they ready?

“I’ve read every pregnancy book, and now I realize I don’t know anything,” Heidi told Us.

“I’ve had really bad morning sickness since the beginning, but I’ve never been so happy to feel so sick! Every time I feel awful, I remember why and I’m just euphoric. It’s so fulfilling, and I’m mostly just grateful. I’ve been with the love of my life for 10 years, and now we’re starting our own family.”

While Speidi admits they are hoping for a boy so the “Pratt name can continue” (a gender reveal is on the way; Spencer says his wife has been scouring Pinterest for creative ways to announce the sex of their baby), The Hills star has to get through her pregnancy first. When she’s not battling morning sickness, the mom-to-be revealed she craves salt and vinegar potato chips and “organic” Sour Patch Kids.

The Speidi pregnancy sounds a bit more sugar-coated than that of fellow Hills star Whitney Port. Port, who first appeared on The Hills and then starred in the New York-based spinoff, The City, recently debuted her pregnancy video blog, titled “I Love My Baby, but I Hate My Pregnancy.” The Hills alum and her husband Tim Rosenman started the no-holds-barred “vlog” when she was 14 weeks pregnant, according to Glamour.

Port revealed that the video journal will be “a totally open and honest look into our lives as I cook this tiny thing growing inside me.”

“I know hate is a strong word, but I think in that very moment, that was how I was feeling and so we stuck with it,” The Hills alum revealed. “As the pregnancy progresses and my symptoms subside, I hope that’s not how I will feel anymore! I already love our baby to pieces but feeling yucky all the time is a ‘hate-able’ thing!”

Hills head honcho Lauren Conrad, who announced she was expecting her first child with husband William Tell on New Year’s Day, recently posted a beachside belly shot, revealing that she is in the “babymoon” phase of her pregnancy.

“Babymooning and pretending my blended lemonade is a margarita,” The Hills star wrote.

Conrad, who heads her own lifestyle blog, has been surprisingly quiet about her pregnancy milestones, although she told E! News she knows the gender of her baby. So far, LC has not done a gender reveal, and unlike Speidi, she hasn’t hinted that she ever will.

Earlier this year, fellow Hills alum Audrina Patridge, who gave birth to her first baby, Kirra, last year, weighed in on her co-stars’ pregnancies. The ex-Hills star told E! News she was excited to hear Lauren and Whitey’s baby announcements.

“Finally! The five main Hills girls are all married or pregnant or moms,” she said. “It’s awesome. We’re all on the same page now. It’s really cool. I congratulated Whitney. And Lauren, she’s going to be such a good mom. I’m really happy for them. Being a mom is the best thing in the world so I’m really excited for them.”

Diehard Hills fans hit social media to point out that Heidi, Whitney, and Lauren aren’t the only stars from Conrad’s MTV days that have caught the baby bug. Talan Torreiro and Jason Wahler, Conrad’s co-stars on the high school themed Laguna Beach, also recently announced they have babies on the way.

