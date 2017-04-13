‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers: Will Meredith Grey Die Or Run Away With Riggs?

Grey’s Anatomy is teasing a shocking twist for Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) that could see the doctor die in a tragic plane crash after Ellen hinted the end of the show could be coming sooner rather than later.

Grey’s Anatomy fans are speculating that Meredith could potentially meet her end pretty soon following the release of the shocking new trailer that sees Meredith and Riggs (Martin Henderson) board a flight that quickly gets pretty turbulent.

The latest Grey’s Anatomy teaser for “In The Air Tonight” has some fans believing that Meredith may be about to die in Season 13 shortly after Ellen teased the end of the drama, as fans will know that Grey’s Anatomy characters haven’t always had the best luck with it comes to surviving plane crashes in the past.

Grey’s Anatomy viewers were quick to take to social media to speculate on the possibility that Meredith could be about to suffer a shocking death on the ABC show, which may not be completely out of the question considering Grey’s history of hitting fans with some of the most shocking deaths, twists, and turns in the history of TV.

“If Meredith doesn’t die in the plane crash then what’s the point of having this episode?” Twitter user @leighschyler tweeted after seeing the dramatic trailer for “In The Air Tonight,” while Grey’s fan @alyssasnyder02 wrote on the social media site, “Meredith Grey bout to be in a 2nd plane crash? lived through a lot so she might die this time but that would ruin the show…#greysonaplane.”

“I’m gonna die. I’m so freaking mad right now. Why, Shonda? Why Meredith? ITS TOO MUCH,” Grey’s fan @LivingAsKayla added alongside a clip of Meredith boarding the plane suggesting death could be on the cards, and @ShinDaSheep wrote, “Y’all, I think Meredith is going to die. Shonda put her in another plane crash. Girl gon die.”

But while fans are speculating that Meredith could be about to die in the April 13 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, Bustle put forward a different theory that sees the much-loved character suffer a much nicer fate.

Rather than sending Meredith to her death, the site speculated that Grey’s Anatomy producer Shonda Rhimes may instead allow Ellen’s character to walk free with a new lease on life – and a new perspective on her relationship with her on/off lover Riggs.

The site suggested that instead of Meredith’s death shocking fans, the shock of almost dying may be enough to give Pompeo’s character the wake-up call she needs to get serious with Riggs, who she’s been pretty unsure about for the past season after the two hooked up in Season 12 of Grey’s Anatomy while Meredith with still grieving her husband.

“Riggs and Meredith will grow so much closer after experiencing a traumatic event together, and they’ll finally go out,” the site speculated of Meredith potentially finally finding love again after Derek’s (Patrick Dempsey) shocking death.

“Meredith and Riggs will realize that life is too short to be sad and alone, and they’ll be together, and they’ll live as happily as possible ever after,” the site teased of the possible storyline that may follow the Grey’s Anatomy plane drama.

But if Meredith really does die, there’s a possibility that that could spell the end of Grey’s Anatomy all together.

The death speculation has some pretty interesting timing, as the episode comes just days after Pompeo admitted that she’s considering when would be a good time for Grey’s to finish while also confessing that the series will end when she decides it’s time to go.

“Shonda [Rhimes] and I have both said that when I’m ready to stop, we’re going to stop the show,” Ellen recently told Variety of when Grey’s Anatomy will come to an end, even confessing that she’s “mulling over” when would be a good time to call it quits right now.

“The story is about Meredith Grey’s journey,” she continued of Grey Anatomy ending, “and when I’m done, the show will end.”

Do you think Meredith Grey could be about to die in Grey’s Anatomy? Or will she survive what’s fans are speculating could be a major plane crash and realize her undying love for Riggs?

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]