Sienna Miller Not Dating Angelina Jolie’s Ex-Husband Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie’s soon to be ex-husband Brad Pitt is again in the latest news for his rumored romance with The Lost City of Z actress Sienna Miller. Apparently, after separating from Jolie, Pitt was found flirting with Miller during the Lost City’s screening party, but the 35-year-old actress finally shut down all the rumors.

After ending his marriage with the Tom Raider movie star, Pitt was rumored to be going out with Sandra Bullock. According to earlier rumors, Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband Brad Pitt and Jude Law’s ex-girlfriend Sienna Miller were reportedly enjoying each other’s company. A website’s witness claimed that Pitt and Miller appeared to be having a good time during the congratulatory dinner of The Lost City of Z.

Brad Pitt Rumored Flirting With Sienna Miller

According to reports, both Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller “were talking to each other all night.”

“Brad was in very high spirits, which he hasn’t been for a long time. He seems to be over a hump,” added the source.

Sienna Miller has officially dismissed all the flirting rumors. The American-born actress, who earlier featured in films like, Stardust, G.I. Joe, Burnt, Just Like a Woman, told Page Six that the rumors are “silly.”

“I’m not going to even dignify it with a response. It’s predictable and silly.”

This would not be for the first time when Miller had to clarify the rumors about her relationship with Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband Brad Pitt. When her recently released film, The Lost City of Z, was under production, there were rumors that she is spending a lot of time with the movie’s producer. During that time as well, Miller dismissed all the nonsense about her rumored relationship with Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband and stated that she has the only professional relationship with the World Was Z movie star.

“So this is the truth about that: Brad Pitt is producing the movie that I just wrapped, but I didn’t see him. He’s not been to the set. You know, he’s the producer of the film and I’ve met him twice. It’s insane.”

Earlier this year, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt officially announced the end of their marriage and ever since then, Pitt’s name is dragged with many actresses.

Brad Pitt Confiding In Jennifer Aniston

There were many rumors that the actor is planning to go back to his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, but the FRIENDS‘ TV series actress’ representatives debunked the nonsense and made it clear that Jennifer is very much happy with her current marriage, and will not jeopardize it for Jolie’s ex-husband.

However, an insider recently told Us Weekly that Brad has reached out and reconnected with his ex-wife Aniston. According to the outlet’s source, Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband Brad Pitt wished Jennifer on her birthday and after that, they shared few more texts.

“[Brad] has confided in [Jennifer Aniston]. Brad told her he’s having a hard time with his split and they exchanged a few texts.”

The source further revealed that Aniston’s husband Justin Theroux has no problem with his wife spending few minutes on the phone with her ex-husband.

“Justin is OK with them being friends,” added the insider. “Jen just wants to be nice.”

No Turning Back For Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt

Jolie and Pitt are now separated, but there are a lot of their fans who are still rooting for them. However, in their official joint statement they revealed that after deciding for a long time, they both have come to this conclusion. Their joint statement also revealed that both “the parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family” by keeping all the legal matters confidential.

Do you think that Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband Brad Pitt is keeping his affair with Sienna Miller private, or is he planning to get back together with Jolie? Share your insights in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images and Brad Barket/Getty Images for Calvin Klein]