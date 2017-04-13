Katy Perry Dating Ryan Phillippe? Not Exactly

Katy Perry has tweeted out a public plea asking her rumored boyfriend Ryan Phillippe to release her from his basement.

As Ryan Phillippe is holding Katy Perry captive in his basement, perhaps helicopters are flying over his house. If this seems like an exciting plot to a Beauty and the Beast-inspired love story between Katy Perry and Ryan Phillippe, then the rumored couple should probably waste no time and acquire the rights to adapt the tweet-turned-story about Katy Perry’s dating life into an HBO TV series.

Dear Everyone, Ryan Phillippe Wants You To Know He’s NOT Dating Katy Perry! https://t.co/w8IkkIyRbO pic.twitter.com/U5gqNdItxE — Alain Garcia (@AlanYT13) April 10, 2017

In late March, rumors surfaced in the media claiming that Ryan Phillippe and Katy Perry were the newest Hollywood’s couple, after the pair were reportedly flirting at Elton John’s birthday party.

But both Katy Perry and Ryan Phillippe took to Twitter to dismiss the dating rumors earlier this week, breaking the hearts of all Ry-ty fans out there. Katy Perry is dating no one: or at least that what she wants the media to think.

Apparently no longer able to keep silence about the dating rumors, Ryan Phillippe wrote a Tweet on Monday, and he was seemingly frustrated over the rumors.

I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY. BARELY KNOW HER. PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE. thx — Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) April 10, 2017

Writing in all capital letters, Ryan Phillippe claimed he isn’t dating Katy Perry and adds that he “barely knows” the “Chained To The Rhythm” hitmaker.

Seemingly frustrated, Phillippe jokingly wrote to “STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE,” adding that Katy Perry is not there.

Ryan Phillippe flips it at paps flying over his pad looking for Katy Perry: https://t.co/WR4ox2KxRb pic.twitter.com/3eKa4E2iZf — PEDESTRIAN.TV (@pedestriandaily) April 10, 2017

But Katy Perry seems to have another opinion about her presence in Ryan Phillippe’s house. Perry, who split from her boyfriend of one year, Orlando Bloom, in early March, jokingly asked Phillippe to let her out of his basement in Tuesday’s tweet, to which the Cruel Intentions actor replied, “never.”

Can u let me out of this basement pls? https://t.co/I2WKOsIxak — Katy Perry (@katyperry) April 10, 2017

Apparently expecting some of her fans to be super sensitive and naïve, Katy Perry was quick to post another tweet, telling her rumored boyfriend Ryan Phillippe, “sorry bout that.”

Hi, nice to meet you, sorry bout that @RyanPhillippe carry on, lol. — Katy Perry (@katyperry) April 10, 2017

So if Katy Perry dating rumors revolving around Ryan Phillippe appear to be false, who is the “Chained To The Rhythm” singer dating a little more than a month after her split from Bloom? Apparently, no one.

Ryan Phillippe was married to actress Reese Witherspoon for eight years and got divorced in 2007. The two are co-parenting their two children: 13-year-old Deacon and 17-year-old Ava.

Ryan Phillippe ended his engagement to Paulina Slagter last year after more than five years of dating.

Katy Perry, who has previously dated John Mayer and was married to Russell Brand, is no stranger to tough breakups – she and Phillippe have that in common, which may explain their fun banter on Twitter addressing Katy Perry dating rumors.

Katy Perry Has The Best Response To Ryan Phillippe Dating Rumorshttps://t.co/w6Mm7EgwPn pic.twitter.com/rnXEp8lz5R — Gloria (@Sparklingloria) April 13, 2017

Katy Perry split from Bloom after a year of dating last month. The two were seemingly madly in love, but their relationship was reportedly plagued by Bloom cheating with other women.

Bloom was caught on camera getting cozy with the daughter of a charity president at a pre-Oscars party in late February. Katy Perry announced their breakup just several hours after the video showing Bloom all over Erin McCabe surfaced on the Internet.

But Ryan Phillippe, who claims low-hovering helicopters have been flying above his house since Katy Perry dating rumors emerged in late March, is not the new boyfriend of Katy Perry – or the two are trying to disguise their romance with the funny banter on Twitter.

Katy Perry dating rumors come amid news that Katy Perry is soaking up the benefits of her public endorsement of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton during 2016 presidential election, according to USA Today.

Katy Perry took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a snap showing Clinton modeling in a pair of pink shoes from Katy Perry’s new shoe line.

⚡️POWER PUMP⚡️your way over to katyperrycollections.com for the last few hours of the spring 25% sale❗@HillaryClinton is wearing #TheHillary (OMG I LOVE HER SO MUCH) A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 10, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]