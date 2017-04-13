Gal Gadot: ‘My Boobs Were Too Small For Wonder Woman’

Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman in the upcoming summer blockbuster, had a rough ride landing her role as the powerful Amazonian princess. Living most of her life in Israel, she never even planned to become an actress – and when she did, many on the internet were against her becoming Wonder Woman, for the shallowest of reasons – apparently, Gal’s breasts weren’t big enough. At this point, however, Gal can laugh at that, and reveal how she got the coveted part – with some help from none other than Beyonce.

Gal Gadot’s first appearance as Wonder Woman was on Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justince. In an interview with W Magazine, the 31-year-old Gal explains how becoming an actress was never in her plans. At the age of 18, Gal won the Miss Israel competition, and continued to compete in the Miss Universe competition in 2004. She later joined the Israeli army, then started studying law, when she was asked by a casting director to audition for a role in James Bond’s Quantum of Solace.

“I said, ‘No way. I’m studying law and international relations. I’m way too serious and smart to be an actress, and besides, the script is all in English.’ I spoke English, but I wasn’t comfortable with it.”

Even though Gal Gadot never made it into Quantum of Solace, her movie career was on track with a role in the Fast and Furious movie. When she auditioned for Batman V Superman, she wasn’t even aware it was for the role of Diana Prince, AKA Wonder Woman. Gal had to wait in a trailer for her camera test in front of Zack Snyder, the director, with six other girls gunning for the role as well.

“Waiting is my enemy Number One, and I was losing my mind. So, I decided to put on Beyonce. Who runs the world? Girls! I just started to dance, and I let my anxiety go. Thank you, Beyonce!”

But landing the Wonder Woman role came with a baggage. Over the years, going back to the 70’s Wonder Woman TV series, the character was frequently criticized for being overly sexual, wearing a skimpy outfit with a revealing top and very short shorts. The original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, addressed this issue, as reported on the Inquisitr.

“If you think of the ’70s, that was miniskirts and bikinis. I never really thought of Wonder Woman as a super-racy character. She wasn’t out there being predatory. She was saying: ‘You have a problem with a strong woman? I am who I am, get over it.'”

Gal Gadot also addressed the issue of Wonder Woman being a “sexual object” by referring to another famous superhero – Superman. According to Gal, no one complains about Superman’s big bulge, often depicted in his crotch – so why complain about Wonder Woman’s sexuality?

However, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman was attacked from the other side as well – with outraged fans across the web claiming her Wonder Woman is… not sexy “enough”. Now, a year later, Gal can laugh at this issue.

“‘Cause my boobs were too small,” Gal explains the reactions she had to endure after landing the role. “Yeah – that was a big problem. The Web really paid attention to the important side of Wonder Woman.”

Back when the the internet just started paying attention to the size of Gal Gadot’s breasts, she had another clever response, as reported on CinemaBlend.

“They said that I was too skinny and my boobs were too small… When I was younger I would take criticism really hard. But now it mostly amused me. The true Amazons had one boob so it won’t bother them in their archery. So it’s not going to be like real Amazons. We always try to make everyone happy but we can’t.”

The stand-alone Wonder Woman movie’s release date is June 2, 2017. Hopefully, by then fans will be able to judge it by its story telling qualities, without debating whether Gal Gadot’s character is overly sexy, or not sexy enough.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]