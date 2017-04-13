Kylie Jenner Dating Travis Scott? Tyga And Scott Disick Gets Back At Her And Kourtney Kardashian

Makeup maven Kylie Jenner was spotted getting cozy with another man, leading many to believe that the “break” she and Tyga were taking has turned into a real breakup. Apparently, the reality series star was seen with the rapper Travis Scott on April 11, at an industry party for Pretty Little Things, as reported by Media Take Out.

An eyewitness reveals that the pair were super close during the event and even claims that Kyle Jenner sat on Travis’ lap and was flirting. However, the same eyewitness claims that he did not see the makeup maven and rapper kiss, but their actions made it clear that they were together. The two were also seen leaving the area together.

Unfortunately, the area the two were in was a “no camera phones” section, making it rather difficult to procure any photos of the flirty picture painted by Kylie and Scott. However, some photo agencies may have taken shots of the pair leaving the event as per Hollywood Life.

Apparently, Kylie Jenner had no intention of making her ex, Tyga jealous over her night with Travis Scott, since she kept all the PDA in a no camera zone. There may be some fans rooting for this new flame between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, however, Tyga might just retaliate.

☠ A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Mar 22, 2017 at 12:20am PDT

According to Hollywood Life, the Kardashians may be sailing in dangerous waters as Tyga and Scott Disick are gearing up to have their own reality series. There is a possibility that these two Kardashian-Jenner ex-flames will use this opportunity to get their revenge on Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.

A source tells the publication exclusively, that Tyga’s focus right now is getting his own series. Apparently, he is very bitter about Kylie’s decision to exclude him from her spin-off series. As a result, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian are not very happy about the plot laid before them by their ex-flames.

Skrr skrrt ???? A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Apr 11, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

According to OK! Magazine, the reality series starring Scott Disick and Tyga will focus on their partying, while a footage of the show featured them “carousing with women in Ibiza and St. Tropez.” All the partying and half naked women that come with the said reality series may just prove that Scott didn’t exactly kick his hard-partying habits, despite him admitting that it caused their break-up and even taking the fault.

Unfortunately, co-parenting ex-couple Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may not be getting back together, despite the seemingly romantic family vacations they take. Moreover, contrary to his recent admission about his ever-lingering feelings for Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick reportedly gets a rush from making his ex jealous.

Apparently, a source reveals that Scott Disick is a rather bad influence on Tyga, urging him to pursue the idea of making Kylie Jealous. “Tyga knows it’ll drive Kylie insane to see him living it up all over the world with beautiful women.”

As for Scott, the source claims that the 33-year-old TV personality enjoys seeing Kylie and Kourtney freak out. “He thinks it’s funny,” the source claims. “He gets a rush out of making Kourtney jealous. This whole show pitch is so vengeful.”

No one expected that Tyga and Scott Disick would end up with their own reality shows, especially one designed to rile up the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars. The new reality show reported by OK! Magazine on April 12, came shortly after Kylie Jenner Announced her new series Life of Kylie on April 10.

Apparently, the 19-year-old makeup maven wants her reality show to be separate from her sisters, Tyga, or anyone she may date in the future. “She wants Life of Kylie to give everyone a completely different look into the side of her that nobody has any clue exists.”

[Featured Image By Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]