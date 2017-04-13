‘The Osiris Child: Science Fiction Volume One’ Premieres In May, But Fans Can Check Out Early Q & A Screenings

Aussie fans of the sci-fi genre have a new movie to look forward to in May. The Osiris Child: Science Fiction Volume One revealed its new trailer recently as well as inviting fans to an early screening followed by a Q & A with some of the stars.

The official synopsis for The Osiris Child: Science Fiction Volume One is below.

“Set in the future in a time of interplanetary colonisation, Sy (Kellan Lutz), a mysterious drifter, meets Kane (Daniel MacPherson), a lieutenant working for an off-world military contractor, EXOR. The unlikely pair must work together to rescue Kane’s young daughter (Teagan Croft) and reach safety amid an impending global crisis which was brought on by EXOR itself. Teaming up with a pair of renegades (Luke Ford and Isabel Lucas), Kane and Sy clash with EXOR in an attempt to escape while battling the savage creatures that roam the barren planet. The Osiris Child: Science Fiction Volume One also stars Rachel Griffiths and Temuera Morrison, The Osiris Child: Science Fiction Volume One is an adrenaline-fueled sci fi adventure.”

You can also view the trailer for The Osiris Child: Science Fiction Volume One below.

Gizmodo described The Osiris Child: Science Fiction Volume One as a mash up of “Star Wars, Battlestar Galactica, Mad Max, District 9, and Quentin Tarantino” after they saw an early screening of it at last year’s Fantastic Fest.

As expressed in the title, this movie is considered to be the first volume in this new universe. While there is no official news yet in regard to whether this is the first in a continuing chain of movies in this new universe, it seems likely this is the production team’s hope for the future. However, they will have to wait until after the movie airs to find out just how much the audience enjoyed this new movie and whether there is a future for subsequent sequels.

If you live in Australia and this sounds like the kind of science fiction you like, an opportunity has arisen for sci-fi fans to check out an preview screening prior to the May 18 release date. This early screening will be followed by an Q & A with some of the movie’s stars.

Madman Entertainment will have the special Q & A screenings in Sydney and Melbourne, plus a special premiere event at the Gold Coast Film Festival. You can view all the detail below.

Queensland

Friday 21 April, 6:00pm – The Arts Centre Gold Coast – Join producers Matthew Graham & Brett Thornquest and actors Kellan Lutz, Isabel Lucas, Temuera Morrison and Teagan Croft for red carpet arrivals before the film and a Q&A after the screening.



Sunday 23 April, 7:00pm – The Arts Centre Gold Coast – Join director Shane Abbess and cast Kellan Lutz and Isabel Lucas for a Q&A after the film. New South Wales

Monday April 24 – Event George St, Sydney – Q&A with Kellan Lutz, Isabel Lucas, Shane Abbess, Teagan Croft. Tuesday April 25 – Event George St, Sydney – Q&A with Kellan Lutz, Isabel Lucas, Shane Abbess, Teagan Croft. Victoria

Wednesday April 26 and Thursday April 27 – Village Jam Factory, Melbourne – Q&A with Isabel Lucas (26th only), Kellan Lutz, & Teagan Croft.

Details on how to purchase tickets for these events can be found via the Madman Entertainment website. Seats are limited to these Q & A screening events.

Supanova, one of Australia’s leading conventions for TV, movies and pop culture have also collaborated along with Madman Entertainment to bring some of the cast and crew to their Melbourne and Brisbane events as well as an early screening in April for those that miss out on the initial Q & A events.

The Osiris Child: Science Fiction Volume One will premiere in Australia on May 18. As yet, there is no information in regard to an international distributor.

