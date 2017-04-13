Glenn Thomas Jacobs, AKA Kane The Wrestler Wants Pursues Mayoral Position In Tennessee

Glenn Thomas, the professional wrestler who goes by the name Kane is switching careers in favor of politics. He is currently vying for the position of mayor in Knox County, Tennessee.

Thomas is the latest World Wrestling Entertainment wrestler to switch from the sport and into another controversial field. His wrestling role has more of a sinister nature but it has earned him a lot of fame. He has been absent from the wrestling spotlight for some time but word on the street was that he was planning to show up at the survivor series to mark his 20th anniversary. However, it seems he has opted to put wrestling aside and pursue politics though it is not clear whether he will ever return to wrestling.

Kane plans to conquer beyond the wrestling arena

Thomas made his intentions clear about venturing into politics. Of course, he will be running under his birth name Glenn Jacobs and not by the name Kane as he is popularly known. The now former wrestler has filed an application to be a candidate for the mayor position in Knox County, Tennessee and aims to run as a Republican.

“This is a great place to work, live and raise a family. I want to do my part to make sure it remains a great place and that our future is as bright as ever,” he stated during his first campaign.

Kane is not the first wrestler to into a major field after years entertaining people in the arena

Glenn is now one of the few wrestlers that have thrived in the wrestling arena and then opted to spread their influence in other areas. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also has his roots in professional wrestling but he is now a huge hit in Hollywood. Other wrestlers like Joh Cena have also ended up on the acting path. Iconic movie actor Arnold Schwarzenegger also made headlines a few years ago after vying for the mayoral seat in Florida and he actually got it.

It might, therefore, appear interesting that Glenn opted to divert towards politics but it is certainly not unusual. After all, Donald Trump did prove that anything can happen after he became the President of the United States. The question is whether Thomas’ reputation will actually get in the way.

“Monstrous abomination that seems to have been extracted directly from your childhood nightmares,” reads Kane’s official biography on the WWE website.

However, it is worth noting that Kane is just a character played by Glen and he managed to use this sinister character to enjoy a lengthy and successful career in the WWE. During his speech, he stated that his career would have allowed him to live anywhere he wanted but he and his family opted to live in Tennessee because they liked it there. The 49-year-old superstar further added that he wanted to play his part in making sure that Knox County thrives and becomes an even better place in the future.

Thomas aims to make the county attractive to new businesses as well as improving the conditions so as to foster the improvement of businesses that already exist there. This, of course, includes making sure that taxes remain at a reasonably low level.

This is also not the first time that he has engaged in community development. During his wrestling days, he used to perform acts of kindness within the Knox county community. He also participated in anti-bullying campaigns which involved visiting schools and sharing his own experiences about being on the receiving end of bullying. Glenn’s intentions for the community in his pursuit of the mayor position in Knox County may be good but only time will tell whether he can actually pull it off as a politician.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]