WWE Diva AJ Lee Book Tour: Dates, Venues, Info On ‘Crazy Is My Superpower’, April AJ Mendez Brooks Get Real

Retired WWE superstar Diva April “AJ” Mendez Brooks, or “AJ Lee” as she is known to her wrestling fans, has released “Crazy is My Superpower”, a candid autobiography about her life as a WWE breakout star, her struggle with bipolar disorder before she knew she had the mental illness, and growing up in a poor family where drug addiction was present. AJ is currently on tour with her book, and we have listed the dates and places that she still has to visit.

AJ Lee made history when she became the first female WWE wrestler to have merchandise made for her, and she was put on the illustrious WWE Pay-Per-View poster in many years, all because of her popularity. AJ Lee also accomplished many milestones in her WWE career: she featured in storylines with some of the greatest WWE superstars of all times such as Kane, Dolph Ziggler and Daniel Bryan,, she won the Divas Championship three times, as well as being named WWE RAW General manager at one stage.

AJ Lee Opens Up About Her Life and Her Struggle To Get To The Top

AJ Lee, or the Black Widow, is a self-confessed nerd and according to AJ Mendez Brooks, her love for comic books and games helped her through the tough times her family went through, including moving from place to place, getting kicked out and even sleeping in a laundry room at one stage. She especially looked up to the strong and unusual female characters, not knowing that one day she would be that tough inspirational woman that many women would look up to.

When Mendez Brooks broke into wrestling as a young

woman wrestler on WWE, it was after the “Attitude” and before the “Divas Revolution” era. She seemed an unlikely star, as at the time, WWE female wrestlers has svelte model-like frames and April Mendez Brooks is actually a petite woman. But AJ succumbed to the pressures of TV and had to play the damsel in distress whilst wearing enticing clothing. Later on, when her popularity (and self-confidence grew) she created an “ass-kicking alter ego” that reflected who she really was: “nerdy, enthusiastic, and a little bit crazy.”

AJ Has “Soft Spot” for Wrestling

AJ did not use a ghostwriter for her autobiography, and instead we are treated to her authentic crazy sense of humor throughout the book. AJ recently appeared on the Jim Norton and Sam Roberts show. She was promoting “Crazy is My Superpower” and during the interview, AJ was asked whether she or her husband, ex-WWE star CM Punk, missed entertaining large crowds.

“My heart is always gonna have this giant place for wrestling, so I’ll always miss that moment right in the ring where you feel the energy from the crowd, and there’s nothing that can replace that. But I think that you should appreciate the different kinds of happy there are. So I have positive memories of that and I miss the fans and so doing these autograph signings and seeing these people that I’ve seen for the past 7 years is the coolest thing in the world to me, so it’s nice to kinda see them again”

Meet and Greet the Woman Behind the WWE Diva

This book will have an impact on every person who has not had things handed to them. It is an inspirational story, the truth always is. And April “AJ Lee” Mendez Brooks holds nothing back.

“There was a version where I didn’t talk about being bipolar. There was a version where I didn’t talk about my suicide attempt or anything about my mother. You have to keep getting braver and braver and realizing that it’s not about you. It’s about if I were to be gone from this earth tomorrow, how could my life have helped somebody else? What was my purpose?”

AJ has three more stops for her book tour. Why don’t you stop by and meet and greet one of WWE’s most iconic women?

Thursday, April 13 – Austin, TX

Book People | 7:00 PM

Talk, Q&A, Book Signing

603 N. Lamar Blvd.

Friday, April 21 – Chicago, IL

C2E2 |

All Day – see website for details

McCormick Place, 2301 S. King Dr.

Saturday, April 22 – Winnetka, IL

Book Stall | 2:00 PM

Book Signing

811 Elm St.

[Featured Image by WWE.com]