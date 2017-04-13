Jeff Varner Issues Huge Apology To Zeke Smith After ‘Survivor: Game Changers’ Shocker

Tonight on Survivor: Game Changers, something happened that will go down in history. While trying to save himself, Jeff Varner ended up telling everyone that Zeke Smith is transgender. A lot of people didn’t know this news yet. Zeke had kept it a secret because he wanted to play his own game, but Jeff used it to try to prove that you can’t trust Zeke. The thing is, it didn’t matter at all because what Jeff did ended up getting him sent home without them even taking a normal vote. Tonight Jeff went to his Twitter account to share his own apology to Zeke. So far, Zeke hasn’t replied to it.

I wrote 4000 words about Jeff Varner outing Zeke as transgender on #Survivor. https://t.co/TcjZieaJ6s — Dalton Ross (@DaltonRoss) April 13, 2017

Jeff starts out in his apology by just being straight up and owning up to it. Next, he goes on to send his apologies to Zeke, but Varner is also apologizing to anyone close to Zeke such as his family and friends. Varner is still saying that he thought everyone knew this when he revealed the news. This doesn’t really go with his story where he was trying to say on the show that he revealed this to prove that Zeke couldn’t be trusted. If everyone knew, then there would have been no reason for Jeff Varner to bring that up.

In his apology, Jeff Varner goes on to say that this was the “worst decision of my life.” It is obvious that Varner knows how much he messed up. Jeff went on to say that outing someone the way he did is “assault.” He even says he knows that it leaves “scars for life.” Varner says that he will use this as a lesson to do the right thing. He also raved about what a great person Zeke Smith is, calling him a “wonderful man.” You can tell that Varner feels really bad about what happened, but it might not be enough to win the fans back over after this one.

Love my best friend @zekerchief more than I can put into words. Here is my reaction to what happened #Survivor @mic https://t.co/WVxLIKhyIb — Hannah Shapiro (@HannahLilNessen) April 13, 2017

The fans are replying to Jeff Varner and sharing their thoughts. A lot of people think that it is really sweet that he reached out and gave this big apology. A lot of people are sticking up for Varner, saying he should be forgiven since he did apologize. Several people are commenting about how if Jeff thought everyone knew he would have never done this, so they don’t seem to believe him about that part of his story. Right now, Varner isn’t explaining to everyone why he is saying something that they feel like is a contradiction.

It will be interesting to see how things go down on the big reunion at the end of Survivor: Game Changers. You know that what Jeff Varner did to Zeke Smith tonight is going to come out on that show. It may take that long to find out if Zeke has been able to forgive Varner for what he did to him tonight. On the new episode tonight, they did hug it out before Varner was sent home, but this was filmed a while ago. They didn’t even have to vote because everyone was so upset with Varner it was obvious he would be the one going home. This could have actually saved Ozzy from getting sent home tonight.

What do you think of the fact that Jeff Varner called out Zeke Smith tonight on Survivor: Game Changers? Do you think that he would have gone home anyway? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Survivor: Game Changers on Wednesday nights on CBS. Now the show will go on just without Jeff Varner as part of it.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]