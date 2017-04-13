Jessa Duggar Gets Jana To Hold New Baby For Instagram, Jeremy Vuolo Misses Family Photo With Jinger And Ben

Jessa Duggar may have a new baby in her life, but that doesn’t mean that she will let him tie her down! The mother of two has been seen on the road, travelling to Waco, Texas with her sisters Jana and Jinger, as well as her husband Ben Seewald, to see what the world has in store for her. She even made it an opportunity to show off her unmarried sister Jana Duggar holding her new baby Henry on Instagram!

There are many reasons why Jessa and Ben Seewald took time to travel to Texas. One, her recently married younger sister Jinger Duggar lives in the Lone Star state now, having moved down south to live with her husband Jeremy Vuolo. Considering just how close Jessa and Jinger were, it only made sense for Jessa to come visit her younger sister in her new habitat. Check out the picture they took as a family together!

Looks like Jessa and Jinger took care to put Jana front and center of the picture.

Another reason was to visit Fixer Upper stars’ Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Market at the Silos.

In these Instagram pictures, Jill & Jessa: Counting On fans are still doggedly trying to find out whether Jinger Duggar is pregnant and hiding it from them.

“Beautiful ladies,” a commenter by the username of showser13 wrote. “Love the green jeans [on Jinger]. If she’s 5 months pregnant she is hiding it well. I hope they spend time together as a couple before having children, it is important to your marriage. I know others make it work, but they fast tracked everything, slow down and enjoy each other.”

It was time for Jessa Duggar to shake things up a bit. As a fairly new mother and having just given birth to a new baby boy, her carefully curated Instagram feed was filling up with pictures of Spurgeon and Henry. While they are both cute boys, knowing just how much she likes to keep track of other beautiful things in her life, it was high time that the 25-year-old Duggar got herself out there.

This wasn’t the first time that Jessa took Ben and her two other boys out. She and her budding family have been seen in Duggars’ trip to Ark Adventures as well as their cross-country road trip upto Ohio.

With the arrival of their new baby boy, Jessa and Ben have had an exciting start to 2017. They were absolutely thrilled to have another healthy son to rear and made a big announcement on their family blog.

“We are so happy to announce the arrival of our sweet second son. He was born at 4:26 am this morning, weighing 8 lbs and 11 ounces and measuring 21 3/4 inches long. Mom and baby are both doing well. We are so thankful to God for this precious new gift of life and are excited to be a family of four! Thanks to everyone for your prayers and well wishes!”

The weeks leading up to the delivery was not easy for Jessa though. She had to wait more than 40 weeks for her baby to come out, risking the chances of stillbirth.

“There is a higher risk of stillbirth if you go over 42 weeks pregnant, although most babies remain healthy,” NHS reports. “At the moment, there is no way to predict reliably which babies are at increased risk of stillbirth, so induction is offered to all women who don’t go into labour by 42 weeks.”

Fortunately, baby Henry decided to come out just in time, much to his parents’ relief.

SInce then, Jessa and Ben Seewald have been using their blog to spread good news from their family. Their most recent posts include doling out congratulations to Joseph and Kendra, who started courting in early March, and the one-month and two-month photo albums of baby Henry.

