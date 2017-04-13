Spencer Pratt And Heidi Montag Aka ‘Speidi’ Expecting Their First Child

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag was the couple everyone loved to hate on The Hills. Since their early 2000s fame, the pair has continued working on reality television and other projects and have since settled in Santa Barbara. Now that they are in their early 30s and in their nesting phase, the two are expecting their first child. Heidi Montag says she is due October 19.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have been wanting a baby for several years, but it was only recently that it was the right time. Heidi says she started to have baby fever three years ago, but the pair had already committed to filming on Celebrity Big Brother in the United Kingdom and she didn’t want to be pregnant for the stunts and activities required for filming.

#happyvalentinesday to the love of my life! ❤ Thank you for your endless devotion and love! You are my hero! ⭐️ A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:53am PST

The couple opened up about their news to Us Weekly, and they both appear to be over the moon about it.

“The look on her face, I can’t even describe it. She was literally glowing. I thought she was about to say she made muffins or banana bread. Heidi said, ‘I’m pregnant.’ I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s way more exciting than banana bread!”

Heidi Montag also shared with the magazine that she was glad she waited until her 30s to have her first child.

“I’m actually really thankful we waited. I thought I was ready in my twenties, but with everything we had going on, it just wouldn’t have been a good situation for us.It might never be the perfect time, so we said, ‘Let’s move forward.’ We had all these conversations. We’re older, we have more life experience. Nothing is holding us back.”

Spencer Pratt concurred with his wife’s statement stating that now he finally thinks he’s ready to take on his newest role: being a dad.

Back in Season 2 of The Hills, the pair had a pregnancy scare that rocked Heidi Montag’s world. During that time, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag had not been dating long, and she thought the news would be devastating. Fast forward nearly a decade later, and the pair is still together and now happily expecting a Speidi baby.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag revealed that they got pregnant almost immediately. Within one month of deciding to try for a baby, Heidi conceived. Although they don’t know the gender of the baby yet, the pair is hoping for a baby boy so that they can continue on the Pratt name. Heidi stated that she would like more children in the future of either sex.

Fans of The Hills will recall that many were skeptical about the relationship between the pair. Their relationship was even partially what lead to the breakdown of Heidi Montag and star Lauren Conrad’s friendship. Those who watched the series will remember Lauren Conrad shouting that she thought Spencer Pratt was a “sucky person” to her former best friend.

Regardless, the villainous pair has stuck it out and made it through to the other side, even through bankruptcy and Heidi Montag’s 2009 surgery spree where she underwent 10 cosmetic procedures in one day.

The two also famously blew their entire $10 million net worth in 2013 and had to live with Spencer Pratt’s parents for a while to get back on their feet. But big baby reveals and covers of magazines like Us Weekly will certainly bring in some of the money needed to keep them going and ready to support their new bundle of joy.

According to Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, the pair used to routine blow $30,000 or more in one trip to the mall on clothing and accessories or $4,000 on a bottle of wine on a night out.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Invision/AP Images]