‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: More ‘Chabby’ Drama? Abigail’s Life-Altering Decision Regarding Chad DiMera

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that next week Abigail (Marci Miller) will make a life-altering decision regarding her relationship with Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). What will she decide to do and will Chad turn to Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) for comfort? “Chabby” fans might not like the answer.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you are prepared to find out what could happen next on the NBC soap opera.

On Days Of Our Lives, Kate Mansi used to play the role of Abigail Deveraux DiMera. After the actress quit, the writers had to somehow explain Abby’s absence. This is because the casting directors had not yet hired another actress to play the part. Instead of letting Abigail stay in a psychiatric facility, Abigail’s storyline included her committing arson, having her face burned, and then she ran away from Salem. In a surprising twist, Abby asked Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) for help. She wanted everyone to believe she was dead, including her own mother, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) and brother, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss).

Eventually, Marci Miller made her debut as the new Abby. It took a while, but “Chabby” fans were excited when Chad and Abigail were finally reunited. However, it was laced with difficulty because Chad and Gabi ended up having feelings for one another. This left Billy Flynn’s character conflicted and torn between Gabi and Abby.

Over the past few months, Chad and Abigail have reconciled. However, every once in a while, drama with Gabi resurfaces. It seems that Chad and Gabi just can’t ignore their feelings for each other. This is creating tension and anxiety for Abby. Recently, Gabi’s brother, Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso), let Abigail know that he is in love with her.

Expect even more drama with “Chabby” on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers from She Knows Soaps reveal that next week, Chad and Abigail‘s relationship could change in a drastic way. Abby will end up making a life-altering decision that sends Chad DiMera reeling. The website didn’t publish any details, but it sounds like Chad and Abby might separate for a while.

On yesterday’s episode of Days Of Our Lives, Abigail told Chad that she has no romantic feelings for Dario. She explained that Dario was like a brother to her and he was a friend at a time when she really needed support and encouragement. However, Chad is not pleased with the whole situation, even though that is exactly how he and Gabi made Abby feel.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Billy Flynn discussed the storyline. He explained that Abigail doesn’t want to be “half-loved.” The actor also teased Days Of Our Lives spoilers about Chad and Abigail’s relationship.

“Everything blows up at the renewal and Chad doesn’t understand why. Chad is getting angry at all these different things, but really he has himself to blame for it.”

Abigail will make her decision on Monday. The very next day, expect to see Chad telling Gabi what happened during the vow renewal ceremony. The fact that he turns to her isn’t a great sign. Chad told Abigail that he was going to stay away from Gabi, and went as far as to explain why to Camila Banus’ character. It seems that no matter how hard they try, Chad and Gabi just can’t stay away from each other. Living in a small town like Salem makes it even more difficult.

“Chabby” fans shouldn’t get too upset just yet. Ken Corday teased in an interview several weeks ago that Chad and Abigail are “end game.” Also, Days Of Our Lives spoilers for next Thursday state that Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Gabi will go out on a date. Unfortunately, Julie Horton (Susan Seaforth Hayes) warns Eli about his date. Then, Julie and Gabi end up in a huge fight and one of them ends up hospitalized.

On Friday, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) assures Jennifer that Abigail is a lot stronger than she is giving her credit for.

What do you think is going to happen with Chad and Abigail on Days Of Our Lives? Will “Chabby” break up and if so, will Gabi be the one to comfort the youngest DiMera? Or will Chad and Gabi continue to try to avoid one another?

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]