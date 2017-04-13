Joy-Anna Duggar And Austin Forsyth Engaged In Family Work As They Gear Up For Wedding And Getting Pregnant

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are newly engaged, but it looks like he is already part of the Duggars! Not only was Austin part of the promo for the new season of Jill & Jessa: Counting On, but he is also taking active part in helping out the family. Looks like he is doing his part so that he and Joy-Anna can have the wedding of their dreams!

With her sisters like Jinger, Jill and Jessa getting engaged, married and pregnant, the 19-year-old Duggar has been eager to get a jumpstart to that kind of life as well. She is the youngest Duggar to get engaged, especially considering the fact that she has only been in the courtship with Austin Forsyth for less than half a year.

Their wedding date is already set. Joy and Austin will be married on October 28, 2017, which is just six months from now.

With her big day approaching, the 19-year-old Duggar may already be feeling sentimental about leaving her family. More than ever, she has been seen engaging in family-oriented activities, like driving the van for her family’s road trip and investing time with her younger siblings.

She also got her fiance Austin to do some work to show that he does not mind getting his hands dirty for her family.

The comparisons amongst Jill & Jessa: Counting On fans are already starting. A follower by the name of Michele Casteel remarked in the comment section that Austin is already like the rest of Duggar boys.

“All of the boys are naturals in fixing vehicles; construction and all other kinds of work,” he wrote. “Even Austin has those same qualities.”

A woman named Tracey Cooper Gilbert commented, “I love how this family passes their skills down to the younger ones.”

Not much has been revealed of Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth’s engagement or courtship. The only thing that her fans are sure of is that she and her husband-to-be are heavily chaperoned by her parents as she is still quite young. For Austin’s birthday celebration, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar came out on a date with their daughter, making sure that nothing funny happened on the date.

“Happy 23rd Birthday, Austin!” The Duggars wrote on Facebook. “We had a great time going on our double date with you and Joy this weekend! We are loving the time we are getting to spend with you as you and Joy court, and we are so excited to see what the Lord has in-store for you and our sweet Joy!”

The timing of Joy and Austin’s courtship and engagement announcement has not been most ideal. While many of her sisters, like Jinger, Jill and Jessa, managed to snag the spotlight just for themselves with their big news, Joy-Anna’s have been shrouded in other big events in her family.

For example, Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth announced that they were courting just a day after Jinger’s wedding. Considering how Jinger and Jeremy’s wedding was the most well attended out of all Duggar events, Joy did not get to have the news outlets focused on her good news.

Also, when she announced that she is engaged to Austin, after a short courting period, it was again overshadowed by other things going on in her family. Josh Duggar announced that his wife Anna was pregnant with his fifth child, her other brother Joseph Duggar started his first courtship with Kendra Caldwell and her sister Jessa Seewald gave birth to her second baby boy.

Let’s hope that Joy-Anna’s October wedding will give her the amount of attention she was robbed!

Do you think Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth will have a wedding that will blow all the other Duggar weddings out of the water? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]