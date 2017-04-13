Donald Trump And Kim Richards — An Item? RHOBH Star Reveals ‘Dinner,’ Won’t Confirm Intimate Details

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kim Richards dropped a stunning revelation about a past dating experience in an interview Wednesday, in which she was supposed to be promoting the upcoming second installment in the three-part RHOBH reunion. The longtime TV actress turned reality star confirmed to Bravo Network host Andy Cohen that she once went on a date with another highly successful reality TV figure.

That reality TV star was none other than the man who is now called the president of the United States — Donald Trump.

Since bursting onto the New York City social scene in 1977 with his marriage to Czech fashion model Ivana Zelníčková — who quickly became better known as Ivana Trump — the real estate mogul has frequently made news with his extracurricular activities involving his private, or not-so-private, life.

His marriage to Ivana Trump ended in 1992 when Donald Trump engaged in a highly public, extramarital affair with another fashion model, this one an American named Marla Maples. But the number of Trump’s affairs since then is difficult to tablulate, as he has often boasted of women he claims as his sexual conquests — and once claimed that, “I would bet you most of the powerful men running companies are having affairs.”

Apparently, one of Trump’s dating episodes came across a dinner table from Richards, according to Richards herself. But the now-52-year-old former Real Housewives fixture refused to elaborate on the details of the date — not even revealing when it took place. In other words, whether Trump was married or not at the time of the date with Richards cannot be determined.

Watch video of Richards discussing her date with Donald Trump in Wednesday’s Bravo Network interview in the video below.

As seen in the above video, Cohen appeared to surprise Richards, by simply jumping into the topic of Trump.

“One thing I have to ask you before we get onto everything that happened this season. I heard a rumor that you once dated Donald Trump,” Cohen asked. “Is that true?”

After a moment’s hesitation, the apparently stunned Richards answered, reluctantly, “yes.”

“You did?” Cohen — who likely already knew the answer to the question — replied. “Let’s not get into it. I had dinner with him. I had dinner with Donald.”

But before Cohen could ask any further probing questions, Richards’ Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate Lisa Vanderpump jumped in, demanding to know if Richards and Trump had “sex or not.” The 56-year-old, British-born Vanderpump also pressed Richards on whether she had actually seen the now-president “naked.”

But Richards remained coy on the subject.

“Let’s just leave it at this!” replied Richards, a former regular on the 1979 NBC TV sitcom Hello, Larry. “I don’t want to talk about the president!”

While Trump has been married three times, most recently to current United States First Lady Melania Trump, Richards herself has been hitched twice. But she has also been involved in two other significant, long-term relationships, including one to businessman John Jackson, who is the father of Richards’ youngest child, Kimberly Jackson, who would be 22 years old in 2017.

Prior to her out-of-wedlock relationship with Jackson, Richards was engaged to securities trader John Collett, who was implicated in a $150 million scheme to rip off more than 8,000 elderly, would-be investors. In 1991, Collett was murdered by a man who said he was paid $30,000 to kill him. But if indeed the murder was a paid hit, the mastermind who ordered Collett’s death was never identified.

Trump — who is 18 years older than Richards — has also been embroiled in numerous scandals, including charges of sexual assault and harassment leveled at him by 12 different women wh made the accusations during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The allegations include one woman who said Trump grabbed her breasts when he was seated next to her on an airline flight; another who reported that Trump, whom she had never met, sat next to her in a nightclub and reached his hand up her skirt to touch her genital area; and another woman who said that during the 1997 Miss Universe Pageant, which Trump owned, he entered the contestants’ dressing room unannounced as the women — some of them minors — were changing clothes. “Don’t worry, ladies, I’ve seen it all before,” Trump told the stunned women, according to multiple eyewitness accounts.

[Featured Image By Jason Merritt/Getty Images]