Animal Adventure Park Live Cam: April The Giraffe’s Calf Just Made A ‘Significant Movement’ — Is It Time?

Animal Adventure Park’s live cam continues to keep thousands of followers engaged on their screens as they await April the Giraffe’s much-anticipated delivery. The birth of April’s baby shouldn’t take long now. In fact, the latest AAP update posted on Facebook Wednesday evening has noted that April the Giraffe’s baby has made a “significant movement” early today.

This is big on account of the fact that nothing much has changed in April the Giraffe’s physical condition in the last few days. But with her baby giraffe getting antsy inside her mother’s belly, there’s no better time than now to tune into Animal Adventure Park’s live cam.

“All remains as reported earlier.” “Big and happy. We did note significant movement from the calf today during observation times.” “April had a few visitors (industry friends) from out of state that were shocked to see just how large she is. The camera just doesn’t capture actual size/proportions.” “At present, April continues to keep her followers guessing, but Animal Adventure Park’s keeper, Jordan Patch, and their resident veterinarian, Dr. Tim, insists that everything is running as expected. April has been showing all the signs that she’s about ready to give birth. As per AAP’s Wednesday morning update, the pregnant giraffe’s physical condition ‘remains the same,’ her condition is still ‘on point,’ and she is being kept comfortable at all times.”

The latest AAP update also showed the page’s followers a short video of April the Giraffe being offered a carrot, which she ate with much enthusiasm (and affording Carrot Cam viewers a closer look at the giraffe’s mug!).

As is typical of all pregnant animals, April the Giraffe’s udders remain full to bursting. And speaking of udders, AAP’s keeper recently gave “hoaxers” and fake news peddlers spreading fake pregnancy stories a piece of his mind.

“A quick biology lesson – animals do not develop milk unless supporting a pregnancy. Furthermore – giraffes do not develop large udders like cattle etc, so to see this much development truly suggests calving in the near future.”

To drive home the point, Animal Adventure Park’s Wednesday morning update showed a close-up photo of April’s udders, which you can see below.

Meanwhile, April the Giraffe is still getting extended yard time, which is a good move on the part of the keepers considering the current weather. If anything, the exercise, the fresh air, and the sun might have contributed to April’s sunny behavior lately. Also, photos and videos of April basking in the open are a sight to behold. She might as well make the most of it since she will likely stay indoors once she’s given birth to her calf.

On Tuesday morning, Animal Adventure Park posted a photo of April enjoying yard time. As you can see in the photo below, our favorite giraffe is clearly enjoying the outdoors. It might have improved her appetite as well, which is beneficial for the baby.

As most of those who have been tuning into Animal Adventure Park’s live cam on a daily basis, April has been having contractions for some time now, which is a sign that she is going to deliver her baby soon. Once her labor begins, she is expected to pace around the room, swish her tail excessively, and show signs of “pushing contractions.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, giraffes don’t usually show signs of labor, but viewers will know for a fact that it has begun once the pregnant giraffe breaks water and hooves start to appear from her hind quarters.

In light of her calf’s aforementioned “significant movement,” the birth of April the Giraffe’s calf draws ever closer.

To monitor the progress of April the Giraffe’s pregnancy in real time, you can tune into Animal Adventure Park’s live cam below.

[Featured Image by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images]