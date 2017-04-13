Miranda Lambert Allegedly Got Engaged After ACMs Win

It is very obvious that things have really been heating up for Miranda Lambert and Anderson East. This couple is getting along great, and now there are rumors that they are actually engaged. This isn’t the first time that there has been talk about this, but it sounds like after the big ACM Awards, Anderson may have actually proposed to her. Hollywood Life shared the details about what allegedly went down with Miranda and Anderson.

Miranda Lambert's ACM Awards Performance Spurs A 12,000% Sales Bump https://t.co/SlTlUS28GX pic.twitter.com/fNVnpXrDkW — Newsbusiness&finance (@GoMoney_Finance) April 4, 2017

It’s just a little bit less than two years since Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton got a divorce. She has moved on with Anderson East, and Blake has moved on with Gwen Stefani. A new report is out that Miranda is actually engaged now. Here is what the source had to say about it all.

“It’s incredible news. Miranda and Anderson had talked about marriage in a casual way, but she never thought it was real. But word is he popped the question right after her big night!”

On April 2, Miranda and Anderson went to the ACM Awards together, and he was by her side all night. Miranda did great and won several awards. This makes sense as the perfect night for him to propose to her after they left. Blake Shelton was actually home in Oklahoma and didn’t even show up at the awards that night. Everyone is used to seeing him there getting awards and performing, but he has been really busy lately.

Miranda Lambert's "The Weight of These Wings" Rockets from #35 to #1, While Sales of "Tin Man" Spike 12,000% https://t.co/4XFSzaUcAG — Saving Country Music (@KyleCoroneos) April 13, 2017

This wasn’t all that the insider had to say about Miranda, though. They went on to say, “Miranda says she’s finally over Blake. Even though Anderson’s younger, she feels he’s more mature than Blake ever was. He makes her feel so secure. Miranda’s always wanted a family, she’s ready to live her dream.” The source even shared that Miranda Lambert and Anderson East are considering having their wedding in Nashville after Miranda is done with her tour. Right now, Miranda Lambert and Anderson East are being quiet about what is going on. They probably won’t be saying anything right away.

Fox News recently shared that Miranda Lambert is feeling pretty good about her decision to make her latest album all about the heartbreak she went through with Blake Shelton. She shared a lot about her life in the songs, but the fans are really enjoying them. At the ACM Awards, Miranda Lambert took home both album of the year and female vocalist of the year at the awards show.

The next day, she went to Instagram and was really open about how things were going for her. She said, “I am so thankful to be part of the country music community. All the thanks to the good Lord for this life. And to family, friends, and fans. Thanks for loving me for me.” She didn’t actually thank Anderson, but you know that she was thinking of him as well in what she wrote on Instagram.

Miranda Lambert hasn’t actually talked about her divorce much, besides in her music. When asked about it, Miranda said “I feel really strongly about the only talking I needed to do, I’ve done, and it’s on tape. All the parts of me, the parts of the pain I went through, everything that happens to a person in their life — especially in the last couple years for me — is on this record.” If you listen to the words in this song, then you will hear all about Miranda and Blake’s split through the words.

Are you surprised to hear that Miranda Lambert and Anderson East are allegedly engaged? Do you think that these two are a great couple? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts about Miranda Lambert and Anderson East.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]